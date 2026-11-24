Alan Aldworth and Jill Krueger bring experience in capital markets, defense and pharmacy services

LASE Corp. (NASDAQ:LASE), an emerging laser technology company developing laser and directed-energy solutions for the defense, pharmaceutical, semiconductor and industrial markets (“LASE” or the “Company”), today announced the appointments of Alan Aldworth and Jill M. Krueger to its Board of Directors (the “Board”). Mr. Aldworth and Ms. Krueger each bring decades of executive leadership experience and have served on multiple public company boards.

Executive Chairman Commentary – Dmitri Nikitin

Jill Krueger

“Jill’s experience building a pharmacy services business and her relationships across healthcare will be invaluable as we grow our pharmaceutical business,” said Dmitri Nikitin, Executive Chairman of LASE Corp. “She also brings years of experience overseeing financial reporting and internal controls as a public company audit committee chair. We’re pleased to welcome her to the Board.”

Ms. Krueger is the founding President and Chief Executive Officer of Symbria, Inc. Founded in 1995, Symbria grew from approximately $300,000 to $150 million in annual revenue and expanded to nearly 2,000 employees during her first 25 years as CEO. Symbria provides pharmacy, rehabilitation therapy and well-being services to senior living and post-acute care providers, with a focus on improving patient outcomes and managing costs.

Earlier in her career, Ms. Krueger rose to partner at KPMG LLP, where she led the firm’s national Long-Term Care and Retirement Housing Practice and advised senior living providers and health systems on healthcare strategy and financial matters.

She has served as a director of Sonida Senior Living, Inc. since 2004 and chairs its Audit Committee. Her prior public company board service includes iMedia Brands, Inc. and Assisted Living Concepts, Inc., where she chaired each company’s Audit Committee, and Ebix, Inc. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Northern Illinois University and is a certified public accountant and certified management accountant.

Alan Aldworth

“Alan’s experience leading mergers and acquisitions and raising capital at public companies will help our Board evaluate strategic transactions,” continued Mr. Nikitin. “His recent investment work in defense manufacturing brings us a perspective relevant to one of our principal markets. Together with Tim Peterman and Sanjay Adhav, who joined our Board earlier this month, Alan and Jill broaden the Board’s experience across corporate governance, finance, technology and the markets we serve.”

Mr. Aldworth previously served as a public company chairman, chief executive officer and chief financial officer and has experience in corporate transformation, capital formation and public company board governance. He oversaw more than 50 acquisitions and divestitures totaling approximately $5 billion.

Since 2021, he has served as Managing Director of Alexander West Capital, LLC, where he leads family office investments in construction, real estate and technology. In 2025, he led an investment in a defense manufacturing startup.

Previously, Mr. Aldworth held senior leadership roles at ProQuest Company, formerly Bell & Howell Company, serving as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, and helped lead its transformation into a digital publishing business. Before ProQuest, he spent 18 years at Tribune Company, where he advanced from internal audit to Chief Financial Officer of the Publishing Division and co-founded and led Tribune Education.

Mr. Aldworth’s public company board experience includes Arbitron Inc., where he served on the Audit Committee, and ProQuest Company, where he served as Chairman. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from DePaul University, an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a certificate in engineering project management from Rice University and is a certified public accountant with an inactive license.

Mr. Aldworth and Ms. Krueger fill vacancies created by the resignations of Troy Parkos and Tim Miller.

About LASE Corp.

LASE Corp. (NASDAQ:LASE) is an emerging laser technology company developing quantum mechanics applications for defense, pharmaceutical, semiconductor and industrial markets. Through internal development, strategic acquisitions and partnerships, LASE intends to expand its advanced manufacturing capabilities, scale the enterprise profitably and build shareholder value. For more information on LASE Corp. and its brands, please visit www.lase.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), including statements regarding the anticipated contributions of the Company’s newly appointed directors, the Company’s efforts to strengthen its board governance, financial oversight, financial reporting and internal controls, the Company’s pursuit of opportunities in its defense, pharmaceutical, semiconductor and industrial markets, the Company’s ability to execute on its strategic priorities, and the Company’s plans, prospects, potential results and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, those described in the “Risk Factors” sections of filings and reports the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including, without limitation, the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company’s other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Readers are urged to carefully review those risk factors, as well as other cautionary statements that are made from time to time in the Company’s other SEC filings. Any reader of this press release is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release except as required by applicable laws or regulations.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman & Ian Scargill

MZ Group – MZ North America

(262) 357-2918

LASE@mzgroup.us

Company Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@laserphotonics.com

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire