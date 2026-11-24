Carmakers Issued New Recall Warnings Affecting More Than a Million Vehicle Owners Last Week

Vehicle Safety Advocate Jerry Cox Urges Drivers to Adopt New Pre-Travel Checklist

Millions of drivers will hit the highways this Thanksgiving, but for some, there could be a deadly passenger along for the ride. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), more than six million older vehicles still contain defective Takata airbags that could seriously injure or kill occupants rather than protect them in a crash. Numerous fatalities have been linked to these defective devices, according to government data, yet millions of affected vehicles remain unrepaired.

Just last week, two carmakers issued new recalls affecting an additional 1.3 million vehicles. A 2021 NHTSA investigation report suggests that tens of millions of additional airbag recalls could be on the horizon.

“The government and carmakers have left American consumers holding the bag – more specifically, the airbag – on this deadly threat,” says consumer advocate Jerry Cox, whose 2022 book “ Killer Airbags: The Deadly Secret Automakers Don’t Want You to Know” exposed the scope of the problem. “It’s easy to find out whether a car has one of these time bombs in it, and consumers can insist that their local brand dealer fix it for free, regardless of where they bought the car.”

Cox urges all vehicle owners to follow a new “O.A.T.S.” rule before they hit the highway: check OIL, AIRBAGS and TIRES – then START the engine. Airbags can be checked even faster than tires. Visit https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls .

Enter your license plate number or vehicle identification number (VIN) to check for outstanding recalls. You can also register to receive future recall notifications automatically by email or through an app.

Jerry Cox is available for media interviews to discuss the ongoing airbag safety crisis and share potentially life-saving advice for holiday travelers.

To schedule an interview, contact Jeremy Murphy at jeremy@360bespoke.com.

SOURCE: Jerry Cox

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire