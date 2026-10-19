Largest Edition of Global Food Week Opens in Abu Dhabi

Taking place under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed AlNahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), Global Food Week 2026 was inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs.

Organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in strategic partnership with ADAFSA, GFW is taking place until 8 October at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. His Highness also witnessed the opening of the Global Food Security Summit (GFSS), attended by senior government officials, decision makers and leaders from the global agriculture and food sectors.

During the visit, His Highness emphasised the importance of continuing to develop sustainable, highly efficient and future-ready food and agricultural systems by harnessing advanced technologies and artificial intelligence solutions, while strengthening public-private partnerships, contributing to enhanced food security, increasing production efficiency and improving supply chain resilience at local, regional and global levels.

At the opening of GFSS, a ministerial address was given His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, who affirmed that ensuring the future of global food security is no longer linked solely to increasing agricultural production, but rather to building more interconnected, resilient and adaptive food systems capable of responding to rapidly evolving geopolitical shifts and climate challenges, noting that strengthening links between production centres and markets is essential to ensuring food availability and the sustainability of supply chains worldwide.

His Excellency further noted that the value of the UAE’s trade in food, agricultural and related products had reached US$41.8 billion in 2025, reflecting the country’s growing role in supporting global trade flows and enhancing the security of food supplies.

His Excellency added that the UAE continues to invest in future technologies and innovative solutions in the agricultural and food sectors, including vertical farming, hydroponics and precision fermentation technologies, noting that Dubai Food Tech Valley has attracted US$50 billion in investment to support efforts to develop a more sustainable and efficient food system.

His Excellency emphasised the importance of aligning government and private sector efforts and accelerating investment in technology and innovation to develop practical, sustainable solutions that strengthen food security and support resilient food systems worldwide.

A welcome address was given by His Excellency Dr Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Acting Director-General of ADAFSA, who said that Global Food Week 2026 and the GFSS represent a leading international platform for uniting efforts and strengthening cooperation among governments, international organisations, the private sector, and research and innovation institutions, while developing partnerships aimed at building more sustainable and resilient food systems capable of meeting growing demand for food amid global environmental and economic changes.

His Excellency said: “We draw our vision from the legacy established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who believed in the ability of this land to give. Today, we continue to build on that vision by harnessing modern technologies and innovation to develop a more productive, sustainable and resilient food system. We seek to raise self-sufficiency in basic food commodities to 70 per cent by 2040, improve the efficiency of natural resource use and reduce irrigation water consumption, contributing to achieving and sustaining food security for future generations.”

His Excellency Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “Global Food Week 2026 marks the largest edition in the event’s history, reflecting its growing international standing and significance as a platform that brings together all segments of the food and beverage sector under one roof. Spanning more than 42,000 square metres and bringing together 2,580 exhibitors and brands from around the world, the event creates opportunities for cooperation, trade and investment. Through this exceptional edition, we continue to strengthen Abu Dhabi as a global hub for food security, innovation and international cooperation.”

GFSS, taking place under the theme Global Collaboration for Food Security for All, convenes government officials, representatives of international institutions and private sector leaders, alongside speakers from 30 countries, to discuss the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of global food security.

The Republic of India is the guest of honour at this year’s Global Food Week and GFSS, reflecting the depth of the strategic partnership between the UAE and India and opening new horizons for cooperation in food, agriculture and investment.

Global Food Week 2026 also witnessed the launch of the Abu Dhabi Honey Symposium & Exhibition, organised by ADAFSA in collaboration with the Apimondia, the International Federation of Beekeepers’ Associations, making it the largest specialised scientific gathering for the beekeeping and honey production sector in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The latest technologies and innovative solutions in the fields of feed manufacturing, management and efficiency development are also being showcased, enhancing productivity and supporting the UAE’s efforts to develop an integrated and more efficient system for food security and sustainable animal production.

The Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Pavilion has attracted more than 150 award winning Emirati farmers, livestock breeders and beekeepers to showcase their products and successful experiences to investors, buyers and the public, contributing to enhancing the competitiveness of local produce and opening new marketing and investment opportunities.

About SIEF:

The Sino-International Entrepreneurs Federation (SIEF) is a global, non-profit, non-partisan organization established in 2008. Incorporated in Zurich, it serves as a trusted facilitator connecting leading business leaders across industries, continents, and cultures. The Global Food Security Summit is powered by SIEF.

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SOURCE: Sino-International Entrepreneurs Federation

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