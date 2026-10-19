Inspiring More Young People to Pursue Skilled Careers

The 48th WorldSkills Competition recently came to a successful close in Shanghai. A total of 1,385 young competitors from 68 countries and regions embodied the theme “Master Skills Change Your Future” with their extraordinary skills. Representatives from various international organizations, alongside global vocational education experts and guests, commended China for hosting a spectacular event and for putting vocational education and training at the heart of global development.

This edition of the WorldSkills Competition introduced an innovative “one competition, two platforms” model. A series of exchange events-including the WorldSkills Conference 2026, the WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 Expo, and “One School One Member” programme-were widely praised. Francis Hourant, President of WorldSkills International, noted that the WorldSkills Conference 2026 fostered a convergence of perspectives and yielded significant results. During a special panel discussion on the impact of AI on the future labour market, Narmeen Almarzooqi, a former WorldSkills competitor from the United Arab Emirates, emphasized that AI cannot replace human “soft skills” such as critical thinking, adaptability, and social empathy. At the WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 Expo, foreign guests were captivated by demonstrations of both traditional and modern craftsmanship, including ancient Chinese book restoration, ancient architecture featuring mortise-and-tenon structure, porcelain and motorcycle. Competitors and visitors from around the world used the occasion to exchange technical expertise and deepen their connections. Aphaiboun Luibouathong, an international student volunteer from Laos, shared a heartfelt sentiment: “Skills know no borders. They not only illuminate individual futures but also build bridges of friendship across nations.”

During the “One School One Member” programme, Nurit Davidowicz, a WorldSkills medallist from Austria, took a keen interest in the skills training models at Chinese vocational colleges, noting that this competition had allowed the world to witness the beauty of skills. Mr. Hourant highly praised this edition as the best ever, expressing his hope that China’s experience in hosting the competition would benefit the world, help elevate vocational education in various countries, and inspire more young people to pursue skilled careers.

This edition of the WorldSkills Competition featured 64 skill categories with the debut of seven emerging skills, while traditional skill categories were upgraded to keep pace with industrial iteration. Since joining WorldSkills International in 2010, China has topped both the gold medal table and the overall team rankings for five consecutive editions. In this competition, Chinese competitor He Xiaoman achieved the highest overall score in Rail Vehicle Technology and won the Albert Vidal Award. A growing wave of young Chinese talent is leveraging vocational skills to build successful careers and shine on the global stage, further strengthening the nation’s skilled workforce.

China continues to deepen global skills cooperation and actively share its experience in vocational education development. During the WorldSkills Conference 2026, Shanghai released its directory recognizing the vocational skill levels of holders of overseas certificates, enabling vocational certificates from multiple countries to be exchanged for local credentials in Shanghai without re-examination. Additionally, nine local vocational schools partnered with overseas institutions, and Global Skills Innovation Centre will be established in Shanghai. David Hoey, CEO of WorldSkills International, praised China for proactively sharing its development achievements and helping other countries advance, demonstrating its commitment as a responsible major nation.

The competition offered the world a first-hand look at the strength of China’s vocational education system. Brazil sent its largest-ever delegation to the competition, deepening partnerships with Shanghai institutions in integration of enterprises with vocational schools and universities, as well as skilled talent cultivation, thereby making skills a new bond in bilateral cooperation. French officials from vocational education visited vocational schools in Shanghai, praising the achievements of decades of Sino-French cooperation in vocational education and commending China’s commitment to honoring traditions while embracing pragmatic innovation. Andreas Schleicher, Director for Education and Skills at the OECD, stated that China’s vocational education practices have achieved fruitful results, offering valuable, instructive, and first-hand experience for cultivating skilled talent worldwide, especially across the Global South.

Company Name: WorldSkills Shanghai 2026

Contact Person: Victoria Fei

Contact Email: media.communication@wss2026.com

Website link: https://worldskills2026.com/

SOURCE: WorldSkills Shanghai 2026

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire