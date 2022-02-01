LambdaTest Partners with LinkedIn to Offer Test Automation Professional Certificate on LinkedIn Learning

LambdaTest Test Automation Professional Certificate exclusively on LinkedIn Learning will enable learners to learn the art and science of test automation from one of the leading experts in the industry

NOIDA, India & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DigitalExperienceTesting—LambdaTest, the leading digital experience testing cloud platform, has partnered with LinkedIn to offer the LambdaTest Test Automation Professional Certificate exclusively available on LinkedIn Learning, as part of its mission to support the testing and QA community.

Through this Professional Certificate course, learners will acquire fundamental knowledge of test automation, including various tools and best practices, in a highly engaging manner from Meaghan Lewis, Technical Program Manager at Microsoft.

More importantly, learners will be able to implement and optimize test automation in their jobs after this course. To earn their LambdaTest Test Automation Professional Certificate, learners will have to complete all courses and content in the learning path and pass the final exam. Learners can access their certificates immediately after they pass the final exam and seamlessly showcase their certificate on LinkedIn.

“We are excited to partner with LambdaTest to provide our customers and learners additional, credible paths to upskilling as well as broaden the audience for the LambdaTest Test Automation Professional Certificate to the world’s largest talent marketplace,” said Dan Brodnitz, Sr. Director of Global Content Strategy at LinkedIn Learning.

As LinkedIn Learning students for the LambdaTest Test Automation Professional Certificate, learners can get free trial access to the LambdaTest platform. This enables learners to get hands-on experience and implement the concepts.

“Enterprises, all over the world, are automating their testing to ensure a better digital experience for their users. Learning test automation will open up various career avenues for learners. We are also happy to offer free access to the LambdaTest platform to enable students to get hands-on experience. We are excited to play our role in enabling thousands of learners to achieve their career goals,” said Maneesh Sharma, Chief Operating Officer, LambdaTest.

LambdaTest recently announced the launch of digital experience testing cloud for enterprises. The offering will enable enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation by providing a best-in-class, 360-degree test execution and orchestration platform coupled with insightful test analytics and customizable deployment options.

Also, Satya Nadella, Chairman & CEO of Microsoft, delivered the keynote address at the Microsoft Future Ready Technology Summit 2023, Bengaluru, where he said that “LambdaTest is doing for test automation what Kubernetes did for container orchestration – creating that next level of efficiency around test automation so that people can actually focus on testing versus test orchestration.”

To know more, visit: https://www.lambdatest.com/certifications/linkedin-learning

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is a leading digital experience testing cloud that helps developers and testers ship code faster. Over 10,000+ enterprise customers and 2+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.

LambdaTest platform provides secure, scalable, and insightful test orchestration for customers at different points in their DevOps (CI/CD) lifecycle:

● Cross Browser Testing Cloud

LambdaTest test execution platform allows users to run both manual and automated tests across 3000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments. It enables developers to test their websites, web applications, and native apps without requiring to install or maintain an internal lab of virtual machines, real devices, emulators, or simulators.

● Real Device Testing Cloud

With LambdaTest’s Real Devices Testing Cloud, you can now test unhandled errors, UI/UX, performance, and functionality of your native, web, and hybrid apps before they get released into production. Test on the widest range of mobile and OTT devices (iOS, Android, iPad, Amazon Fire TV, Roku TV & Apple TV). With seamless cross-functional team collaboration across the mobile app development lifecycle, you can release quality mobile apps in shorter development cycles which enables you to innovate and scale rapidly.

● Continuous Testing Cloud – HyperExecute

An IP-led next-gen cloud test execution and orchestration platform that helps enterprises run end-to-end automation tests at the fastest speed possible, thereby enabling them to achieve quicker time-to-market, and deliver a quality digital experience. Achieve 70% faster test execution times and zero flakiness with HyperExecute.

● Visual Regression cloud

Perform Regression Testing in just one click using LambdaTest. Compare the screenshots of your application’s webpages taken from two different browsers to view/detect any visual deviations. Increase browser coverage by running automation scripts on a cloud of 3000+ different desktop and mobile environments.

● Test Intelligence at Scale

Test execution insights are critical for digital transformation as they provide enterprises with more profound insight into the quality of releases and trends. By analyzing the test execution data, LambdaTest’s Integrated Test Intelligence delivers enterprises with insights into patterns and trends that can lead to informed decisions about future development and improve application quality.

For more information, please visit: https://lambdatest.com

