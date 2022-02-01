Chris Karn Joins PMC USA As Director of Operations

Karn, who has extensive pro audio experience as both an artist and producer, will be responsible for logistics and the smooth running of the company.

PMC USA is delighted to announce that Chris Karn has joined the company as Director of Operations. His appointment coincides with Ted White’s move from Director of Operation to Director of Sales and Marketing.

Karn joins the company from renowned pro audio distributor Vintage King where he was responsible for sales and for consulting on studio design and recording. His ability to turn any space into a warm and inspiring recording environment was highly sought after by Vintage King’s professional clientele.

Karn is also a successful artist, having previously been signed to Capital Records with his band Sonichrome. Behind the console, he has earned production credits for engineering or co-production with Daniel Lanois, Joe Chiccarelli, Chris Lord Alge, John Shanks, Neil Avron, Jack Joseph Puig.

Commenting on his appointment, Jeff Willcocks, CEO of PMC, says: “Chris has extensive knowledge of the pro audio industry, having worked as an artist and a producer for over 20 years. We are fortunate to have him as part of our team and feel confident that he will add significantly to the smooth running of PMC USA at a crucial time in our history when we are experiencing high sales volumes thanks to our leading position in the immersive audio market.”

In his new role Karn will be responsible for procedures and software systems at PMC USA, supporting both logistics and the purchasing and ordering processing.

He says: “As an engineer who loves high quality tools of the trade, I am honored to join the PMC team. My aim is to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of the company, and ensure that customers’ orders are fulfilled quickly and to their satisfaction.”

