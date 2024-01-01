LAIKA Debuts Teaser Trailer for Travis Knight’s Handcrafted Epic Fantasy Wildwood, in Theaters October 23

The theatrical adventure stars voices of Carey Mulligan, Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Jacob Tremblay, Richard E. Grant, Awkwafina, Amandla Stenberg, Tom Waits, Charlie Day, Blythe Danner, Arthur Knight, Maya Erskine, Jake Johnson, Tantoo Cardinal, Rob Delaney, Jemaine Clement, Marc Evan Jackson, Len Cariou, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, with Angela Bassett and Mahershala Ali.

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#wildwood–LAIKA, the studio behind Coraline and ParaNorman, today unveiled the highly anticipated teaser trailer for Wildwood, its upcoming stop-motion feature film directed by Travis Knight (Masters of the Universe, Kubo and the Two Strings) and written by Chris Butler (Masters of the Universe, Kubo and the Two Strings). Wildwood will open nationwide in theaters on October 23, 2026.









Wildwood is based on the book written by Colin Meloy and illustrated by Carson Ellis. Knight is producing alongside Sam Wilson. Fathom Entertainment, based in Denver, Colorado, will handle a wide theatrical release across the United States. FilmNation Entertainment will represent LAIKA’s Wildwood across international territories.

The voice cast includes Academy Award® nominee Carey Mulligan, Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Jacob Tremblay, Academy Award® nominee Richard E. Grant, Awkwafina, Amandla Stenberg, Tom Waits, Charlie Day, Blythe Danner, Arthur Knight, Maya Erskine, Jake Johnson, Tantoo Cardinal, Rob Delaney, Jemaine Clement, Marc Evan Jackson, Len Cariou, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, with Honorary Academy Award® recipient and Emmy® Award winner Angela Bassett and Academy Award® winner Mahershala Ali.

After her baby brother is abducted by a murder of crows, headstrong teenager Prue McKeel launches a desperate rescue mission into the Impassable Wilderness—an enchanted forest hidden just beyond Portland, Oregon. Joined by her hapless but loyal classmate Curtis Mehlberg, Prue navigates a world of talking animals, bandits, and powerful figures driven by grief and ambition. As the pair is drawn into a conflict threatening the balance of the forest itself, Prue must discover strength and belief she never knew she possessed. If she hopes to save her brother and protect Wildwood’s fragile future, she will have to risk everything. From Oscar®-nominated and BAFTA®-winning LAIKA, Wildwood is a sweeping adventure about love, sacrifice, and the magic that reveals itself when we dare to look beyond the familiar.

Tickets for Wildwood in the United States will be available later this summer at Fathom Entertainment and participating theater box offices (theater locations are subject to change). Fans can sign up now to be among the first notified when tickets go on sale.

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Watch Trailer HERE

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About LAIKA

Founded in 2005 just outside Portland, Oregon, LAIKA has produced five animated films: Missing Link (2019), Kubo and the Two Strings (2016), The Boxtrolls (2014), ParaNorman (2012) and Coraline (2009). All were nominated for the Academy Award® for Best Animated Feature. Kubo and the Two Strings won the BAFTA® Award for Best Animated Film and received an additional Oscar® nomination for Visual Effects. Missing Link was awarded the Golden Globe® for Best Animated Film. LAIKA was awarded a Scientific and Technology Oscar® in 2016 for its innovation in 3D printing. Among animated films in development are The Night Gardener, from an original idea by Bill Dubuque, creator of the hit series Ozark, and Piranesi, based on the NYT bestselling novel by Susanna Clarke with a screenplay to be written by Dave Kajganich.

LAIKA’s Live Action subsidiary has a range of projects in development including a feature film based on the action thriller novel Seventeen by author John Brownlow. Captain Marvel filmmakers Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck will write and direct LAIKA’s live action adaptation of #1 New York Times bestselling author Taylor Jenkins Reid’s novel Atmosphere. Lulu Wang will direct and Wang and Martyna Martok will write the film version of Katie Kitamura’s bestselling novel Audition with Lucy Liu and Charles Melton attached to star, which LAIKA is producing alongside Higher Ground Productions. Brian Duffield (Spontaneous) will write and direct an original script Crumble with Phil Lord and Chris Miller (Project Hail Mary) producing and Dune screenwriter Jon Spaihts is working on an original film project for the studio. On the television side, LAIKA recently optioned the upcoming book Exit Party by Emily St. John Mandel and will produce the series alongside Emma Stone and Dave McCary’s Fruit Tree production company.

About Fathom Entertainment

Fathom Entertainment is the leading global specialty distributor of content to movie theatres. For more than 20 years, Fathom Entertainment has pioneered theatrical distribution of events and special engagements across various genres and formats, including feature films, episodic content, documentaries, concerts, and live events. Fathom consistently ranks among the top 10 theatrical distributors in North America and distributes content to cinemas worldwide. Fathom Entertainment is owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), and Regal Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L). For more information, visit FathomEntertainment.com

About FilmNation Entertainment

Academy-Award winning FilmNation Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment company that produces, finances, and distributes films, TV series, podcasts, and theater productions with global appeal. FilmNation productions include Sean Baker’s Anora, starring Mikey Madison, which won five Oscars including Best Picture and Best Actress and Edward Berger’s Academy Award-Winning Conclave, starring Ralph Fiennes; and sales for Pablo Larraín’s Academy Award-Nominated Maria. The company also produced award-winning box office hits Promising Young Woman, Arrival, and The Big Sick, and is the home of Infrared, a film production label focused on genre films with franchise potential, such as Novocaine for Paramount and the upcoming Skeletons for Sony Pictures.

Most recent TV releases include the Prime Video Original Series The House of the Spirits, the historical epic Black Gold for NDR and ARD and Small Town, Big Story for Sky. FilmNation also debuted the Emmy Award-winning TV series I Know This Much is True for HBO. The company’s popular podcasts champion non-fiction storytelling and include the Signal Award-Winning SNAFU with Ed Helms and the podcast-inspired book SNAFU: The Definitive Guide to History’s Greatest Screwups is a New York Times Best Seller. FilmNation’s theater credits include 2024 Best Play Tony-Winner Stereophonic, and the Tony Award-Winning productions Prima Facie, The Sound Inside, and The Band’s Visit.

Contacts

Press Contacts:

DDA US



wildwoodUS@ddaglobal.com

DDA International



wildwoodintl@ddaglobal.com

LAIKA



Maggie Begley



Maggie@mbcprinc.com

Fathom Entertainment



Eric Becker



ebecker@fathomentertainment.com