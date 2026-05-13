Daytrotter is back

The iconic music site returns with new sessions every week

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Yes, you read that right: Daytrotter has returned. The live sessions vehicle launched in March 2006 in Rock Island, Illinois, before operating out of Davenport, Iowa, Austin, Texas, and, later, Atlanta, Georgia. A bulk of the sessions will be recorded in New York City, but Paste is planning to send its recording crew to festivals across the country to capture performances that stay true to Daytrotter’s roots: no editing, no overdubbing. We’ve even brought back longtime illustrator Johnnie Cluney to do artwork for every session in the classic watercolor style that became synonymous with Daytrotter.

In 13 years, Daytrotter amassed more than 8,000 recordings of established and emerging artists. Check out our Best of Daytrotter landing page, and you’ll see why Billboard named it “Music Blog of the Year” in 2007: Sturgill Simpson, Charli XCX, Wilco, Grimes, Kacey Musgraves, Glen Campbell, Vampire Weekend, Ed Sheeran, Open Mike Eagle, Tori Amos, Lizzo. Often Daytrotter was the first national outlet to highlight a new band. And that crop of indie and mainstream legends barely scratches the surface of Daytrotter’s catalog.

At its peak, Daytrotter was recording up to 17 bands each week. This time, we’ll be focusing on one session per week, and we have a good one for you today: Ex-Editrix and Birthing Hips guitarist and banjoist Wendy Eisenberg, one of the best living guitar players. According to editor Matt Mitchell, Eisenberg is a “a great experimentalist and an even greater improvisationalist. You can hear influences of Arto Lindsay and João Gilberto in their work, as well as Gastr Del Sol and “Greensleeves.” Eisenberg’s solo work takes many paths: bossa nova, noise-rock, country, folk music. Viewfinder is a modern classic that blurs the lines between genres, emerging with a song cycle of always-shifting, streaking jazz keepsakes. When we hear Eisenberg’s work, we’re listening to a composer at work. Their new album shows a guitar talent filled with not boundaries but sensations.” After recording a Paste Session, Eisenberg laid down two songs from that album for Daytrotter: “Curious Bird” and “Vanity Paradox.”

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SOURCE Paste Media Group