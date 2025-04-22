LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY EXPERT MAKES MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT

Ryan El-Hosseiny to set the record straight Live TODAY in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In a move that’s sure to spark controversy across the tech and science communities, former lab CEO Ryan El-Hosseiny will be going live tonight with a provocative assertion. One that’s sure to draw the attention of media and experts alike, The much anticipated live demonstration will happen in Miami Beach at 8:30pm EST.

The demonstration also serves as a lead-in to the upcoming release of Opreme Films’ feature, “Just Blood.” The livestream is expected to draw significant attention from the medical, legal, and tech sectors alike, curious to see what this pioneering visionary has to say.

With billboards up across Florida, New Jersey, California and in New York’s Times Square and other locations, buzz is swirling about the live announcement.

Frequently referred to as the “Steve Jobs of medical labs,” El-Hosseiny is known for pushing boundaries. He is the inventor of a patented blood collection device and has helped introduce new standards in clinical workflow and safety. As the former CEO of a major diagnostics lab, he oversaw the development of a 25,000-square-foot facility and expanded a range of testing services during his tenure.

Outside of the lab, El-Hosseiny is also an award-winning filmmaker and Oscar contender. His short film Chasing Titles Vol. 1 earned 45 wins and 23 nominations, showcasing his creative vision in both science and storytelling.

THE DEMONSTRATION

Set for 8:30PM EST on April 22nd at 4441 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140

MEDIA RSVP & LIVESTREAM DETAILS

Members of the press are invited to attend in person or click here to watch the live stream.

