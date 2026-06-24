Kura Sushi USA and HoYoverse Launch an Interstellar Honkai: Star Rail Collaboration Featuring Monaka Sandwiches, Capsule Prizes, Giveaways, and an All-New Music Video

Limited-time menu items dropping today at Kura Revolving Sushi Bar: Sparkle’s Shrimp Lover Monaka, Aventurine’s Tamago Mayo Crispy Chicken Monaka

Chibi-style Sparkle and Aventurine join adorable dancing sushi in a playful music video with an energetic track to celebrate the Honkai: Star Rail x Kura Sushi Bikkura Pon collaboration

IRVINE, Calif., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Trailblazers and sushi enthusiasts, prepare to board the Astral Express! Kura Sushi USA, Inc., the nation’s largest brand of revolving sushi restaurants, announces an interstellar partnership with global interactive entertainment brand HoYoverse to deliver an out of this world Honkai: Star Rail Bikkura Pon dining experience at Kura Revolving Sushi Bar locations from Jun. 24 through Jul. 31.

Launching nationwide today, the Honkai: Star Rail x Kura Sushi Bikkura Pon collaboration warps fan-favorite characters Sparkle and Aventurine into the immersive experience with new menu items, featuring Sparkle’s Shrimp Lover Monaka and Aventurine’s Tamago Mayo Crispy Chicken Monaka with fun character audios as they arrive tableside on the express belt, and limited-time capsule prizes and in-restaurant giveaway specials for Kura Sushi Rewards members. Kura Revolving Sushi Bar guests will also get to enjoy a short animation video series of Sparkle and Aventurine on their Penacony adventures that will play on the guest tableside tablet after 5 sushi plates are disposed down the plate chute.

Music for a Sushi Restaurant:

To celebrate the partnership, Vocaloid producer Mitchie M and songwriter Mes collaborated on a track that musically reflects Kura Sushi’s wide variety of sushi choices and the fun of continuously picking new plates mixed with an energetic, adorable vocal style to match the personalities of Sparkle and Aventurine. Popular animator SuperAppleMan crafted the video by combining in-game scenes and real restaurant visuals as backgrounds with chibi-style characters and dancing sushi to create a world that feels both lively and cute. Watch the music video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IDRRrMJHCh0.

Out of this Galaxy Intergalactic Eats:

Taste a playful fusion of textures with Japanese wafers and bold, savory fillings that match Sparkle and Aventurine’s personalities.

Sparkle’s Shrimp Lover Monaka : Popcorn shrimp with avocado, shrimp, and shrimp mayo, drizzled with spicy mayo and yuzu cream sauce, sandwiched between crispy mochi wafers.

: Popcorn shrimp with avocado, shrimp, and shrimp mayo, drizzled with spicy mayo and yuzu cream sauce, sandwiched between crispy mochi wafers. Aventurine’s Tamago Mayo Crispy Chicken Monaka: Marinated crispy chicken with avocado and tamago mayo, sandwiched between crispy mochi wafers.

Stellar Jade-like Capsule Prizes:

The limited-time collaboration will feature Sparkle and Aventurine adorned on seven collectible magnet sheets, acrylic swing charms, and can badges. Kura Revolving Sushi Bar guests will receive a single randomized Honkai: Star Rail x Kura Sushi Bikkura Pon capsule prize after consuming sushi plates—15, 25, then every 15 plates thereafter. Capsule prizes will be available for individual purchase in-restaurant, online at order.kurasushi.com, and DoorDash, except for the rare Sparkle and Aventurine acrylic swing charm.*

Exclusive Kura Sushi Rewards Member Offers:

Kura Sushi Rewards members will have more reasons to dine in during this Honkai: Star Rail collaboration with two exclusive giveaways that both include redemption cards with codes to receive Stellar Jade x 30, Sparkle’s unlimited edition collectible figure x 3, and credit x 30,000:

June 24 : Receive a lunchbox set and redemption card with $85 minimum in-restaurant order, while supplies last.**

: Receive a lunchbox set and redemption card with $85 minimum in-restaurant order, while supplies last.** July 1: Receive a cup set and redemption card with $85 minimum in-restaurant order, while supplies last.**

“Honkai: Star Rail has enthralled the imagination of millions of players globally with its rich storytelling and vibrant characters,” said Newton Hoang, Vice President of Marketing at Kura Sushi USA, Inc. “We’re ready to welcome Trailblazers into our restaurants to enjoy specially curated menu items and collect unique rewards that bridge the digital world of gaming with our signature revolving sushi dining experience.”

Kura Sushi’s proprietary Bikkura Pon prize platform, an integral part of the brand’s innovative dining experience, is powered by plate count and adds an element of surprise and excitement to every visit. With more than 600 million plates served in the U.S., the program remains a fan favorite.

For more information about the Honkai: Star Rail x Kura Sushi Bikkura Pon collaboration visit kurasushi.com, and fans can follow along on Kura Sushi’s Instagram and enter a cosmic giveaway on July 14, rules apply.

*Availability may differ by location and is not guaranteed.

**Kura Sushi Rewards members only. Limit 1 unit per member. Limited time offer, no substitutions. Availability may differ by location and is not guaranteed. Additional charges, terms, and exclusions may apply.

About Kura Sushi USA, Inc.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is the nation’s largest brand of revolving sushi restaurants that serves authentic Japanese cuisine and delivers a joyful dining experience with more than 90 locations in 23 states and Washington D.C. Utilizing advanced innovation to enhance service speed and accuracy, guests have a wide variety of more than 100 menu items at their fingertips via conveyor belt service inclusive of sushi, sashimi, tempura, noodles, desserts, and more, made with high-quality ingredients free of artificial colorings, preservatives, seasonings and sweeteners. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. was established in 2008 as a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc., a Japan-based revolving sushi chain with more than 600 restaurants internationally and 45 years of brand history. For more information about Kura Sushi USA, visit kurasushi.com, follow Kura Sushi USA on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok & X, and download the Kura Sushi Rewards app to make a reservation and roll into delicious loyalty perks.

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SOURCE Kura Sushi USA, Inc.