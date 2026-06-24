Bottle Rocket Media Celebrates 15 Years of Human-Centered Storytelling with Handcrafted Stop-Motion Anniversary Campaign

As automation floods the market, BRM’s latest campaign proves that human storytelling still wins.

CHICAGO, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Bottle Rocket Media (BRM), the Chicago-based video production and digital marketing agency known for cinematic storytelling and innovative brand content, is celebrating its 15th anniversary with a handcrafted stop-motion campaign that doubles as a creative milestone and an industry statement on the future of storytelling.

Launching at a time when brands and agencies are openly grappling with growing consumer fatigue around automated content and AI-generated creative, BRM’s anniversary film embraces a human-centered approach. The handcrafted stop-motion piece reflects the agency’s belief that while technology continues to transform content creation, originality, emotional impact, and intentional storytelling remain essential to audience connection.

“For 15 years, we’ve evolved alongside major shifts in media, technology, and audience behavior while continuing to embrace innovation and new creative tools. As the industry pushes toward automation and content at scale, there’s also a growing conversation around what gets lost in the process,” said Dan Fisher, Principal at Bottle Rocket Media. “Audiences still respond to work that feels thoughtful, original, and human. This campaign is a reflection of the fact that great storytelling is about creating something people actually connect with.”

Founded in 2011 as a video production company, BRM has evolved into a full-service creative agency spanning video production, motion graphics, branding, marketing strategy, SEO, AI search, and paid media distribution.

“We’ve experienced every kind of creative challenge imaginable over the last 15 years, from high highs, slower seasons, and everything in between,” said Brett Singer, Principal at Bottle Rocket Media. “From the first meeting while working on The Oprah Winfrey Show to building BRM together project by project, Dan and I have always believed the best creative work comes from strong relationships, curiosity, and a willingness to evolve. The industry will continue to change, but our foundation will remain constant.”

The firm was recently nominated for a Webby Award in the Advertising, Media & PR category, and took home both a Gold and Silver Telly Award for Directing and B2B excellence for its work on the “Seamless with Basis” campaign. Set inside a stylized 1960s-inspired advertising agency, the campaign used cinematic storytelling and practical creative techniques to communicate Basis’ core value propositions around automation, connectivity, and clarity in ad tech. The campaign drove engagement from 90% of targeted accounts through ad clicks and website visits, while delivering 2.5 times higher average revenue among engaged audiences.

The stop-motion anniversary film will debut across BRM’s digital channels alongside behind-the-scenes content displaying the handcrafted production process, the agency’s creative evolution, and what 15 years of storytelling have taught the team.

To view the 15th anniversary campaign, please click here. Dan Fisher and Brett Singer are available for interviews.

About Bottle Rocket Media

Bottle Rocket Media is an Emmy-award-winning and Webby-award-nominated Chicago-based video production and digital marketing agency specializing in video production, motion graphics, animation, branded content, marketing strategy, SEO, AI search optimization, and paid media distribution. Since 2011, BRM has partnered with high-profile brands, agencies, and organizations to create intentional, story-driven content that engages audiences and drives meaningful results. For more information, please visit www.BottleRocketMedia.net. | YouTube | Instagram | LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Bottle Rocket Media