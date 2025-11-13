KRK Turns up the Volume on Holiday Savings

NASHVILLE, NOVEMBER 13, 2025 ― As the holidays approach, studio gear often tops wish lists for passionate creators in audio, content, and post-production. Now is the perfect time to sharpen your listening setup. Whether tracking voiceovers, editing podcasts, or building out your mixing station, the right monitor can make all the difference. This year, KRK is ringing in the season with a crisp offer: up to 20% off select studio monitor gear for North American customers at select retailers or krkmusic.com. Included in the promotion are the new Kreate Series five and eight-inch models, as well as the flagship ROKIT Generation Five seven-inch models, each of which is perfect for holiday shopping or treating yourself to a studio upgrade. With the promotion running until New Year’s Eve, there is plenty of time to jump on this opportunity.

With subtle differences in bass punch, mid clarity, stereo imaging, and high-end features all affecting how an audience hears a sound, getting the monitoring right is key to a workflow. This is especially true for content creators, who are increasingly working at home or in hybrid settings. That’s where the KRK Kreate and KRK ROKIT lines stand out.

Kreate Series – K5 and K8

The newest addition to the brand’s wide range of audio offerings, theKreate Series Studio Monitors bring extraordinary value and legendary KRK monitoring performance to emerging engineers, producers, and content creators. These best-in-class two-way studio monitors are designed specifically to meet the diverse needs of creatives, providing the tools necessary to reproduce every nuance of a production with astonishing clarity and accuracy.

From casual playback to professional content production, the Kreate Series is designed to perform with key features that stand out among other monitors in their class. This includes wireless audio streaming via a pairable Bluetooth® audio input, alongside balanced and unbalanced analog inputs for flexible connectivity. The monitors also feature a universal-voltage, switch-mode power supply for seamless global operations.

ROKIT 7 Generation Five

For more advanced mixing and production work, the active, two-way ROKIT Generation Five studio reference monitors deliver professional-level features. This includes three new voicing modes (Mix, Create, and Focus), 25 DSP boundary/tuning EQ presets, Kevlar® aramid fiber cone woofers, extended frequency range (up to 40 kHz), and a refreshed LCD. These are designed for rigorous professional use but are also accessible to newer engineers and content creators.

Not sure which monitor to choose? For small rooms and desktop editing, the Kreate 5 is the perfect compact footprint, offering flexibility, streaming, and boundary-EQ support. For mid-sized project rooms and editing rigs, the larger Kreate 8 has a bigger woofer and extended frequency range. Finally, for those upgrading to a full mixing suite or professional post environment, the ROKIT 7 is ideal with its three voicing modes, DSP room tuning, and professional transducers.

If you’ve been eyeing a monitor upgrade to refresh your editing station, get a gift for a creator who builds content, or simply take advantage of this holiday season pricing, now is the time to invest in tools that are used every day. With the KRK Holiday Sale, you get value and performance, so treat your studio or a fellow creator to gear that elevates the audio game.

This sale is available to North American customers only, through krkmusic.com or select retailers.