AAE North America Expands Capabilities as Part of Global Growth Strategy Following Solara Automation Acquisition

Clean room development and major facility expansion strengthen the company’s commitment to innovation and customer proximity.

AAE North America today announced significant growth initiatives following its acquisition of Solara Automation in July 2024. Solara Automation, a recognized leader in custom automation solutions for the manufacturing sector, brings over 20 years of experience and a legacy of innovation to AAE North America’s operations.

By integrating Solara Automation’s proven capabilities, AAE North America has strengthened its position as a trusted provider of faster, more reliable, and cost-effective automation solutions that drive efficiency and growth for customers across industries.

Strategic Expansion and Innovation

Over the past year, AAE North America has focused on enhancing its solutions and business processes to better serve customers. The company is currently designing a state-of-the-art clean room to deliver advanced services tailored to evolving industry needs. In addition, AAE North America is planning a major expansion project, with the goal of growing into a 100,000-square-foot facility in the coming years. Our expansion reflects AAE’s commitment to sustainable partnerships and a culture that puts people first-values that have shaped our success in Europe.

This expansion is a key step in AAE’s broader globalization strategy: Europe → North America → Asia. Central to this approach is AAE’s Local-for-Local strategy, which ensures proximity and partnership across continents, enabling customers to access world-class expertise close to home.

As part of its long-term growth plan, AAE North America will introduce three specialized business lines from Europe:

· Printing & Assembly Automation

· Contract Manufacturing of Advanced OEM Systems

· Ultra-Conditioned Precision Modules for the Semiconductor Industry

These additions, combined with a state-of-the-art Machine shop, will position AAE North America to meet new industry standards and deliver highly specialized automation solutions.

Commitment to Excellence

“The acquisition of Solara Automation marks a significant milestone in our growth strategy, strengthening our capabilities in advanced robotics, custom automation systems, and high-tech manufacturing support. Combined with our upcoming expansion projects, this step allows us to better serve a diverse range of industries – from semiconductor and medical technology to precision engineering – and reinforces our dedication to driving innovation, sustainability, and long-term value for our customers both today and in the future” said Jan Rutten, President

About AAE North America

AAE North America, a Dutch-owned family business, combines more than five decades of industry leadership with a foundation of trust and innovation. The company continues to deliver advanced automation solutions that empower manufacturers to achieve greater efficiency and growth.

For more information about AAE North America’s expansion and capabilities, visit www.aae.tech/na.

Contact Information

Jan Rutten

President

jan.rutten@aae-na.tech

919-534-1500

SOURCE: AAE North America

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire