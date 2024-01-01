KRK ROKIT and GoAux monitors revolutionize sound and creativity for TUMBAO

MIAMI, MAY 19, 2025 ― During his rise as a DJ and Event Producer, Albert Piedrahita recognized a gap in the local nightlife that was waiting to be explored. He was inspired by his relocation to Los Angeles, which had a lively, thriving music scene and encouraged him to start TUMBAO. A homegrown, Miami-based DJ collective that brings people together through culture, dance, and sound from around the world, TUMBAO invites seasoned dancers and curious newcomers alike to join the rhythm and feel the joy of community. Driven by a vision to ignite a revolution in sound and culture, TUMBAO breaks away from the ordinary to redefine expectations and leave audiences hungry for more.

“I wanted to integrate music from around the world into one party; TUMBAO is a culmination of all those different sounds,” explains Piedrahita, who recently celebrated the Third Anniversary of this innovative DJ collective. “We’ve seen such a big success with our events because we honor all the diverse music and individuals under one roof, which makes for a unique dynamic. We’ve also taken the experience to different cities around the U.S. and the world. This year’s Miami anniversary event was especially important; it was the first time we had a major sponsor and our largest party to date.”

With such a lively event and uplifting experience as TUMBAO, Piedrahita needs reliable equipment to create powerful sound both in his studio and on the road. As a longtime KRK user, he recentlyacquired the brand’s new ROKIT Generation 5 Powered Studio Monitors and GoAux Portable Studio Monitors, which he uses along with hisexisting ROKIT 8 G4 Powered Studio Monitors. He has two setups at home that utilize his KRK gear: one for DJ practice and the other for making remixes and casual listening.

With the KRK speakers providing powerful sound, the atmosphere at the TUMBAO events is electric, inviting everyone present to dance and immerse themselves in the vibrant rhythms that echo throughout the venues. “KRK plays a big role in every stage of music setup; we use the speakers to create our edits in the studio, and the monitors are also present at the DJ booth,” shares Piedrahita.

Having developed familiarity with the features and capabilities of the KRK ROKITs, Piedrahita believes the monitors enhance all music production projects. “The ROKITs are trustworthy, and I love the sound response; they are affordable as well. You really can’t beat them; they go everywhere with me,” he shares. “When I was first learning to DJ, I visited a friend who had a pair of ROKITs, and I thought they sounded great. As I met more people in the industry, I noticed a lot of peers had similar setups. KRK monitors are great for collaborating and are terrific for consistency, which I appreciate.”

To complement his setup, Piedrahita recently incorporated the KRK GoAux for fast and efficient references. “I love the GoAux because I can easily swap between using them with Bluetooth or through the interface. I use them for my smaller, indoor DJ sets; they power a room easily,” he says. “They are also easy to transport, so I can take them with me if I want to work on the road. They are amazing portable speakers, and I love the power behind them.”

Having collaborated extensively with KRK over the years, Piedrahita has forged a strong relationship with the team. These connections have deepened through shared experiences and a commitment to common goals. “The KRK Miami team is like family to me, and I don’t say that lightly,” he adds. “When I first told Cesar [Acevedo, Director of Artist Relations — U.S. Hispanic and Latin America, Gibson] about TUMBAO, he took the time to come out and see what the collective is all about and was inspired by what I was doing. After that, I became part of the team, representing KRK as a Latino and a DJ.”

TUMBAO draws inspiration from the Afro-Latin roots of late Cuban legend Celia Cruz, who popularized the word tumbao, which refers to one’s inner rhythm or groove. With TUMBAO’s sound influenced by reggaeton, dembow, dancehall, salsa, afro beats, and more, Piedrahita is excited to see the event continue to unite people of diverse cultures and backgrounds. In addition to its annual mecca to its home base in Miami, TUMBAO also makes regular rotations to New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, San Juan, Mexico City, and Medellĺn.