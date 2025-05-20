ACT Entertainment Presents Upgraded Visual Productions CueCore3 Capabilities

ORLANDO, FL, MAY 20, 2025 ― ACT Entertainment will showcase two companion products for the Visual Productions CueCore3 DMX lighting controller, the SpiNode four-port SPI converter and RdmNode conversion node, at InfoComm 2025 (Booth 3943). ACT Entertainment is the official U.S. distributor of Visual Productions solutions.

A standalone DIN-rail controller designed to effortlessly translate Art-Net and sACN into SPI, SpiNode bridges the gap between lighting control and pixel-mapped installations for permanent applications and dynamic architectural lighting projects. With versatility baked in, SpiNode features four SPI ports and supports all major SPI chip protocols, ensuring compatibility with nearly all LED fixtures or custom rigs.

When integrated with CueCore3, SpiNode expands the creative palette to transform it into an ideal controller for high-density LED pixel-driven environments. Up to two SpiNodes can be connected to one CueCore3 device, for up to 32 universes of unparalleled flexibility for large-scale installations.

It also features a user-friendly, intuitive graphical web interface with built-in test functions that enable lightning-fast configuration of data routing, channel mapping and port behavior. This is crucial to the commissioning process as it helps to easily identify universe boundaries, individual LED positions and potential faulty LED issues.

A system integration and fixed installation-oriented DIN rail-mounted Art-Net, sACN and DMX conversion node, RdmNode can be used as a companion to the CueCore3 controller or as a standalone node with third-party control systems. When connected to CueCore3, RdmNode unlocks four additional DMX universes and additional RdmNodes can unlock up to 32 universes. The new configuration is delivered seamlessly via the network, providing a scalable and robust solution for productions of any size.

In addition to making CueCore3 eight times more powerful than before, the new RdmNode hardware delivers exceptional features on its own. Like other Visual Productions solutions, RdmNode can be controlled via a web-based interface with an innovative and powerful drag-and-drop routing design tool featuring advanced priorities that make the input-output connection a breeze.

CueCore3 is a DMX lighting controller designed for permanent or semi-permanent installations. As a standalone device, it provides four universes by default and is expandable up to 32 universes. Its robust, solid-state design ensures low maintenance and exceptional reliability that allows lighting engineers to “fit and forget” after programming. Additionally, CueCore3 can be monitored and controlled remotely via the Visual Productions Purple Cloud platform.