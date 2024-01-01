KRK Powers Decades of Trusted Monitoring for Industry Veteran Tom Gordon

RENO, NEVADA, MAY 28, 2026 ― KRK, a leader in professional studio monitoring, continues to earn the trust of top-tier engineers like Tom Gordon, Co-Founder and Chief Engineer at Imirage SoundLab in Reno, whose nearly 30-year relationship with KRK underscores the reliability and evolution of the brand’s V-Series monitors. From crafting commercial releases for legendary artists to shaping the next generation of audio professionals, Gordon’s work is unified by a consistent monitoring environment built on KRK.

As Chief Engineer for Whitesnake’s “Hook City Studio” and longtime collaborator with David Coverdale, Gordon has worked on numerous high-profile releases, including 11 anniversary box sets spanning the band’s iconic catalog. At the same time, he oversees operations at Imirage Sound Lab, Nevada’s longest-running commercial recording studio. Gordon’s clients have included Ozzy Osbourne, Dr. Dre, Boyz II Men, The Beach Boys, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Collective Soul, Creedence, Bruce Dickinson, and Milli Vanilli for their comeback album. He is also the former Chief Engineer of Granny’s House Recording Studios.

Gordon’s introduction to KRK dates to the early days of the company’s passive monitors, eventually leading to his adoption of the V-Series in the early 2000s. Today, he continues to rely on multiple generations of the V-Series monitors paired with KRK subwoofers to support stereo and custom 5.1 surround setups at Imirage SoundLab.

“I’ve been a KRK user for almost 30 years,” says Gordon. “The first time I heard the 9000b’s on Collective Soul at Granny’s House, I immediately connected with what they were doing. Over the years, every new generation of the V-Series has improved, but the core thing has remained the same. I trust what I hear. That translatability is everything. Even across different spaces, I know what I’m hearing. That consistency is critical, especially when you’re moving between studios or working on projects that demand accuracy across multiple formats.”

That consistency has extended into Gordon’s production work with Whitesnake, where KRK V-Series monitors have been used for mixing commercially released material. “We’ve mixed multiple Whitesnake box sets on V-Series monitors,” he says. “These are major releases, and the results speak for themselves.”

Beyond the studio, Gordon also serves as a recording arts instructor at the University of Nevada, Reno, where he helped design and outfit a state-of-the-art music facility that opened in 2019. There, KRK V-Series monitors, including V8 and V6 models, are installed across primary studios and recital halls to provide students with real-world monitoring tools.

“The decision to bring KRK into the university was an easy one,” says Gordon. “I’ve relied on them professionally for decades, and I wanted students to learn on monitors they’re likely to encounter in real-world studios. They offer a level of accuracy and reliability that’s essential for developing critical listening skills.”

Gordon notes that KRK’s balance between precision and musicality makes them particularly well-suited for extended sessions and educational environments. “They’re not painfully clinical, and they’re not overly hyped either,” he explains. “You can work on them for long periods without fatigue, but you still have to put in the work to get a great mix. That’s exactly what you want, especially when you’re teaching students how to make informed decisions.”

Students at the University of Nevada, Reno, benefit from this clarity, often experiencing a new level of detail in familiar recordings. “It’s a real eye-opener,” adds Gordon. “They start to hear what’s actually in a mix, good or bad, and that helps them understand how to improve their own work. It gives them a foundation to make intentional choices, rather than guessing.”

In addition to the monitors’ performance, Gordon highlights that KRK’s long-standing customer support for the school has been a key factor in his loyalty. “In the rare case that we’ve had an issue, KRK has been there,” says Gordon. “That kind of support matters, especially in professional and educational environments where downtime isn’t an option.”

With KRK set to launch the next generation of V-Series monitors later this year, Gordon remains confident in the brand’s continued evolution. “Every time I’ve heard a new version, it’s been a step forward,” he says. “At this point, KRK just feels like home because I know what I’m getting.”

From platinum-selling records to classroom instruction, Tom Gordon’s enduring partnership with KRK reflects a shared commitment to accuracy, consistency, and innovation, qualities that continue to define the KRK V-Series legacy as it moves into its next chapter.