Kris Lindahl Guaranteed Cash Offer Reviews: Which Ones Tell the Real Story?

“Is that movie worth seeing?”

You know the drill. You Google the movie’s title followed by “reviews.” In a nanosecond, you see links to Rotten Tomatoes, IMDb and the New York Times. Keep scrolling, and you’ll see discussion platforms where anyone can offer their two cents, even if they haven’t actually seen the movie, or they just want to badmouth it because they’re armchair trolls.

But do a Google search on whether to sell a house for cash or list it on the open market – a far more important decision – and the quality of results flip. “Unregulated” opinions show up first, while vetted reviews from places like the Better Business Bureau and Google itself are pushed down.

Why?

Case in point, I recently Googled “Kris Lindahl Real Estate Guaranteed Cash Offer reviews.” After all the sponsored links (mostly other real estate companies buying Lindahl’s keywords), my top results linked to Wild West forums filled with unverified “reviews,” rumors and hearsay – a lot of “I heard from someone who heard from someone that … “

It was a reminder that we live in a Comment Section World, and it’s seldom helpful.

Only when I scrolled down in my result did I find the gold: verified – and, it must be said, overwhelmingly positive – reviews on the Better Business Bureau site and from Google itself, where Kris Lindahl Real Estate receives a 4.9/5 rating based on about 2,000 reviews.

Logically, this makes no sense. The bigger the decision, the more important verified reviews are. Yet it seems that in real estate, hearsay and rumors get the most weight.

Separating Fact from Fiction

Opinions, hearsay and rumors are more entertaining than they are useful. Forums lack the verification mechanisms of platforms like Google Reviews

and the BBB. Because participants can be anonymous, they have zero accountability.

As a result, anyone can erode someone else’s reputation in a few seconds. In my example, I was reminded that everyone has an opinion on real estate, so there’s no shortage of axes to grind. And Lindahl is an even bigger target because of what he calls his “Inescapable Brand.”

The irony here is that the very thing that annoys some people (“that guy is everywhere!”) is usually a sign of success. Prominent brands who have the means to invest heavily in marketing can only do so because they’re growing. Lindahl says he’s getting more Guaranteed Cash Offer calls than ever, and more and more people are saying yes to those offers. Heck, the very fact that you’re reading this story is ultimately another sign that the program is working.

When it comes to the Guaranteed Cash Offer program, anonymous claims and hearsay are easily debunked – or at least deserving of more nuance:

Unverified Claim: Guaranteed Offer programs aren’t truly “guaranteed.”

Truth: Like most acquisition programs, the Guaranteed Cash Offer program has a qualification process. They’ll make an offer on the majority of properties people ask about, but they’re not going to buy your treehouse or swampland.

When I contacted Lindahl himself on this issue, he said, “Our guarantee is actually more meaningful. It means that if we give you an offer, we’re going to get you to the finish line, close, and pay you that exact amount with no commissions, closing costs or surprise fees.”

Unverified Claim: A cash offer is low compared to the asking price on the open market.

Truth: My knee-jerk reaction to this was “of course it is!” The whole point of cash offers and buying properties “as is” is that homeowners cash in on the benefits of speed and convenience. No updates or repairs? No showings or open houses? Sign me up!

Lindahl’s take on this surprised me, because he pointed out that when people “leave money on the table,” it’s often by NOT saying yes to a Guaranteed Cash Offer.

“We just had a case where a homeowner rejected our cash offer of $580,000, went on the open market, and six months later had to sell their house for $450,000 before commissions and closing costs,” he says. “In a shifting and uncertain economy, the open market becomes the home of risk, and the certainty of a Guaranteed Cash Offer grows even more valuable.”

Lindahl also points out the time wasted by people who turn down their initial offers or try to create “bidding wars” among different entities that claim to be cash buyers. He’s heard plenty of stories of less reputable players luring homeowners in with inflated offers, then lowering them at the last minute or failing to secure the funds to make the purchase.

As the real reviews point out, Lindahl’s Guaranteed Cash Offer program is seen as delivering several benefits, including:

Certainty: Reviewers value the fact that once they say yes to a Guaranteed Cash Offer, their home sale is assured.

Flexibility: The program accommodates individuals’ schedules with adjustable closing and moving dates.

Convenience: Sellers appreciate the ability to leave unwanted items behind without penalty.

No Preparation Required: Reviewers appreciate avoiding the hassles and expense of repairs, staging and showings.

Privacy: Many verified reviewers, especially those going through a divorce, value the discrete nature of the transaction.

Speed: Guaranteed Cash Offers can work on fast timelines that would be nearly impossible in a conventional real estate transaction. As one reviewer said, “I got a job offer and had to relocate right away. My home wasn’t ready to sell, and I knew it would take time and needed work. The Guaranteed Offer was the best option for my situation.” As Lindahl points out, many homeowners most value the ability to move on to the next chapter of their life.

Neighborhood Revitalization: The overwhelming majority of homes that Lindahl buys are subsequently renovated and improved, paving the way for others to live the American Dream.

Bottom line: Just as you want to hear from people who have actually seen a movie, you want to see opinions from people who have actually experienced a property acquisition program like Kris Lindahl’s Guaranteed Cash Offer program.

The search engines make it harder for you, but make sure that the “reviews” you see online come from people who have actually “seen the movie.”

