Charles Clark and Journey Speakers Bureau Launch the Premier Roster of America’s Top 100 Speakers

World-class athlete, bestselling author, and renowned keynote speaker Charles Clark is raising the bar for the speaking industry with the national expansion of Journey Speakers Bureau -a speaker-led agency delivering elite talent and transformational results for high-stakes events across the country.

Journey Speakers Bureau is the only bureau founded and run by professional speakers, giving clients insider access to what truly makes an event unforgettable. At the core of this groundbreaking model is a bold promise: the most memorable events come from the greatest speakers-and Journey has built the ultimate roster to prove it.

“At Journey, we don’t just book talent-we elevate experiences. Our clients aren’t just hiring speakers. They’re securing results, ROI, and reputation. That’s what makes us different,” says Charles Clark.

Each speaker listed on the Journey Speakers platform goes through a rigorous approval process, ensuring the top 100 speakers in the U.S. make the cut. The bureau offers a wide range of expertise across 10 in-demand categories, with a deep focus on motivation, mental health, leadership, workplace culture, and resilience. Speaker fees range from $10,000 to $50,000+, allowing planners to find the right voice for their vision.

Unlike traditional bureaus, Journey is rewriting the rules of speaker booking by offering:

The only curated Top 100 speaker roster in the USA

No hidden or extra fees -transparent pricing with no surprises

A 10X ROI Guarantee , including unlimited pre-event strategy calls and fully customized keynotes

White-glove event support, from booking and travel to post-event feedback

Top brands like Taco Bell, Pluto TV, and Amazon trust Journey Speakers and Charles Clark because they deliver beyond expectations-and with speakers who know what it means to own the stage.

Whether you’re planning a corporate summit, leadership retreat, or a university commencement, Journey Speakers Bureau offers a seamless and stress-free way to connect with powerhouse voices that leave a lasting mark.

The Result:

Flawless delivery. Stress-free planning. Impact that lasts.

Book the Top Speakers for Your Signature Events.

Experience the only speaker bureau with the Top 100 Speakers in the USA.

About Charles Clark & Journey Speakers

Charles Clark is a world-class sprinter turned motivational speaker and founder of Journey Speakers Bureau. With over a decade of experience inspiring global audiences, Charles is known for helping individuals and companies thrive in high-pressure environments. His mission through Journey is simple: connect the right voices to the right rooms-and help events become unforgettable.

Media Contact

Website: journeyspeakers.com

Contact Person Name: Avery Cole

Contact Email: Booking@journeyspeakers.com

Location: Tampa, FL, USA

SOURCE: Journey Speakers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire