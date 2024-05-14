Kopin Corporation Schedules First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 8:30am ET

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading provider of application-specific optical solutions for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter 2024 ended March 30, 2024. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.





Date: Tuesday, May 14, 2024



Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Time (5:30 AM Pacific Time)



U.S. dial-in number: 800-274-8461



International number: 203-518-9843



Conference ID: KOPIN



Webcast: 1Q24 Webcast Link

The Company will also provide a link at https://www.kopin.com/investors/ for those who wish to stream the call via webcast. Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available through May 21, 2024.

Toll-free replay number: 844-512-2921



International replay number: 412-317-6671



Replay passcode: 11155912

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of high-performance application-specific optical solutions consisting of high-resolution microdisplays, microdisplays subassemblies and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products. Our products are used for soldier, avionic, armored vehicle, and training & simulation defense applications; industrial, public safety and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality (“AR”) and virtual reality (“VR”) wearable headsets systems. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com

