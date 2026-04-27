Kontent.ai Appoints Mark Greenaway as CEO to Drive the Next Phase of AI in Enterprise Content

Kontent.ai has appointed Mark Greenaway as Chief Executive Officer, as the company looks to scale its Agentic CMS and transform content operations for customers.

Greenaway brings a track record of scaling businesses and leading high performing global teams with a focus on enterprise environments where content is both a marketing asset and a critical driver of growth, compliance and customer experience.

With this appointment, Kontent.ai founder Petr Palas returns to his position on the board at Kontent.ai and will continue to support the business he launched in 2022 as a successful spin out of Kentico.

Kontent.ai recently launched their next generation of “Agentic CMS” with the launch of Expert Agents. These Agents are embedded directly into workflows to continuously handle operational tasks such as governance, search and generation engine (LLM) optimization, translation, and lifecycle management, work that typically requires significant manual effort and coordination.

Organizations using Kontent.ai are already reducing manual effort by over 70%, accelerating time to market, and improving the performance and consistency of content across large, multi-market environments.

This moment is different, enterprises are no longer struggling to create content. “Most organizations don’t have a content problem. They have an operations problem,” said Greenaway. “Content is one of the largest, most under-managed assets in the business. It drives acquisition, conversion, and retention, but it’s still run through manual processes that don’t scale.”

The result is not just efficiency, but measurable business impact.

For Greenaway, the opportunity sits at the intersection of scale and pressure.

“Enterprises are being asked to do more with less, move faster, and reduce risk at the same time,” he said. “Content sits right in the middle of that. If you can operate it better, you unlock growth, improve efficiency, and reduce exposure all at once.”

While much of the AI conversation has focused on content creation, Greenaway sees a shift toward operational impact.

“AI has made it easier to produce content, but that’s only part of the equation,” he said. “The real value comes from how effectively that content is managed, governed, and optimized over time. That’s where the gains are.”

His appointment signals Kontent.ai’s intent to lead that shift, positioning Agentic CMS as a system for running content operations at scale.

“The companies that get this right will have a structural advantage,” Greenaway added. “They’ll move faster, operate more efficiently, and get more value from the content they already have.”

About Kontent.ai

Kontent.ai is the world’s first Agentic CMS and the only platform that helps organizations intelligently operate content at scale. By embedding AI agents into content workflows, Kontent.ai empowers organizations to automate operations, enforce governance, and accelerate time to market, without adding headcount.

Designed to accommodate even the most complex workflows without sacrificing speed, compliance, or results, Kontent.ai delivers a demonstrated ROI of 320%. Customers including WebMD Ignite, Elanco, PPG, and Oxford University benefit from a measurable step change in how their teams create, govern, and deliver content, driving greater operational efficiency, reducing risk, and accelerating content’s time to value.

Learn more at kontent.ai.

CONTACT

Ian Norton – VP Marketing – Kontent.ai

+447736926161 | ian.norton@kontent.ai

SOURCE: Kontent.ai

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire