Bio Essence Corporation (OTCQB: BIOE) to Acquire MediFlow AI Platform, Strengthening Its Human Health and Wellness Portfolio

Global AI in Fitness and Wellness Market Size was valued at USD 10.68 Billion in 2025 and is predicted to reach USD 57.80 Billion by the year 2035 at a 19.3% CAGR during the forecast period for 2026 to 2035.

Bio Essence Corporation (OTCQB:BIOE) (“Bio Essence” or the “Company”), a specialized health and wellness provider, today announced that it has entered into a definitive Asset Purchase Agreement to acquire the MediFlow AI platform from Zhituo Software Co., Limited.

MediFlow AI is an advanced technology platform built to provide data-driven wellness and lifestyle solutions for human use. By integrating this platform, Bio Essence enhances its ability to deliver personalized wellness services, leveraging proprietary algorithms to help users manage their health more effectively.

The acquisition secures Bio Essence’s ownership of a sophisticated technical framework designed exclusively for human wellness management. The Purchased Assets include all software source and object code, system architecture, databases, proprietary algorithms, and technical frameworks.

Elevating Personal Wellness Through AI

Key Transaction Details:

Strategic Acquisition : Bio Essence will acquire all right, title, and interest in the MediFlow AI platform to expand its core health and wellness offerings.

Consideration : The aggregate purchase price for the assets is USD $3,500,000 , which will be paid in shares of restricted common stock of Bio Essence Corporation.

Timeline: The transaction is expected to close within 45 days of the signing, subject to customary closing conditions and approval by the Bio Essence Board of Directors.

Management Commentary

“The acquisition of MediFlow AI is a pivotal step for Bio Essence as we continue to grow as a premier health and wellness provider,” said Yin Yan, CEO of Bio Essence Corporation. “By taking full ownership of these advanced human-centric technical frameworks, we are positioning ourselves at the forefront of the digital wellness industry, providing our customers with smarter, data-backed tools for a healthier lifestyle.”

She continued: “According to a recent report from InsightAce Analytic[i], Global AI in Fitness and Wellness Market Size is predicted to reach USD 57.80 Billion by the year 2035 at a 19.3% CAGR during the forecast period for 2026 to 2035. Market growth is propelled by number of factors, including technological advancements, increasing demand for personalization.

The North American AI in the fitness and wellness market is predicted to register the highest market share in the near future. One of the main factors in the region is the extensive use of wearables like fitness trackers and smartwatch… corporate wellness is becoming more and more important in North America.

AI-driven wellness initiatives are becoming popular among businesses as a way to boost productivity, lower medical expenses, and improve employee health. The market is expanding as a result of this tendency. In addition, Europe is likely to grow rapidly in the global AI in the fitness and wellness market due to rapid digital transformation and rising awareness regarding fitness apps.”

About Bio Essence Corporation

Bio Essence Corporation (OTCQB:BIOE) is a dedicated health and wellness provider committed to improving lives through innovative technology. By focusing on personalized digital health solutions, Bio Essence empowers individuals to take control of their wellness journey.

About Zhituo Software Co., Limited

Zhituo Software Co., Limited is a Hong Kong-based software development company specializing in innovative health data management and AI-driven technical frameworks.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the OTCQB upgrade, platform initiatives, growth strategies, and future operations. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including regulatory requirements, market conditions, execution risks, and other factors described in the Company’s offering documents and public filings.

Investor Relations / Media Contact:

Name: Bill Sluss

Title: CFO

Email: legal@bioessence.com Phone: 1-888-816-1494

Website: https://www.bioessencecorp.com/

[i] https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/ai-in-fitness-and-wellness-market/2744#:~:text=The%20global%20AI%20in%20fitness%20and%20wellness,technology%20*%20Growth%20of%20digital%20wellness%20platforms

SOURCE: Bio Essence Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire