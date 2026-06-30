Kolter Homes Expands Home Design Personalization with New Layout Options in Port St. Lucie

Optional fifth-bedroom and bathroom layouts on the Priscilla and Paige floorplans provide expanded flexibility, with up to six bedrooms available through Bonus Room configurations

Kolter Homes has expanded personalization opportunities across three Port St. Lucie communities with the introduction of new layout options on the Priscilla and Paige floorplans.

Available at Astor Creek Golf & Country Club, PGA Village Verano, and Mosaic, the enhancement adds an optional fifth bedroom and bathroom while preserving the spacious, open-concept living environments that have made these home designs among the company’s most popular floorplans. Homebuyers who choose the available Bonus Room option can expand the home to include as many as six bedrooms, creating additional flexibility for multigenerational living, extended family visits, dedicated workspaces, wellness rooms, and evolving household needs.

The new layout option reflects growing interest in homes that offer greater adaptability over time, allowing homeowners to personalize their living spaces while maintaining the connected design and functionality that define the original floorplans.

Designed for the Way Homeowners Live Today, and Tomorrow

Rather than introducing entirely new home designs, Kolter Homes focused on expanding the versatility of existing floorplans that have resonated strongly with homebuyers.

The Priscilla and Paige were designed around open gathering spaces, abundant natural light, and a thoughtful flow between living areas. The addition of an optional fifth bedroom and bathroom expands the possibilities of the home while preserving the character of the original design.

Whether used as a private guest suite, a dedicated home office, a fitness room, or additional space for family members, the new layout option provides homeowners with greater flexibility to create a home that reflects the way they live today while remaining adaptable for the future.

“We’re seeing buyers use their homes differently than they did even a few years ago,” said Victoria Imhoff, Division President at Kolter Homes. “They want spaces that can accommodate family visits, work-from-home routines, hobbies, and future needs without sacrificing the open-concept living and connected spaces they’re looking for. These new layout options create additional opportunities for homeowners to personalize their homes around the way they live.”

Available Across Three Distinct Port St. Lucie Communities

The new layout option is now available within three Kolter Homes communities, each offering a unique lifestyle experience within one of Florida’s fastest-growing regions.

At Astor Creek Golf & Country Club, the expanded Priscilla floorplan complements a private golf club lifestyle centered around championship golf, wellness amenities, social experiences, and everyday connection.

At PGA Village Verano, the enhanced Paige floorplan introduces additional flexibility within one of the Treasure Coast’s most established lifestyle communities, known for its extensive recreation, wellness offerings, and vibrant social atmosphere.

At Mosaic, the new Paige layout provides greater adaptability within a community recognized for its modern home designs, connected setting, and convenient access to shopping, dining, healthcare, and outdoor recreation throughout Port St. Lucie.

Together, these communities continue to attract homebuyers seeking thoughtfully designed homes in a location that offers both everyday convenience and long-term opportunity.

Personalization at the Center of the Homebuilding Experience

The introduction of the new layout option reflects Kolter Homes’ broader philosophy that homeowners should have meaningful opportunities to shape their homes around their lives.

Through the Kolter Homes Design Studio, homebuyers work alongside experienced design professionals to personalize both the structure and character of their homes. From room configurations and architectural selections to cabinetry, flooring, countertops, lighting, fixtures, and finishes, each decision contributes to a home that reflects individual preferences, priorities, and lifestyle goals.

The ability to personalize structural layouts alongside interior finishes allows homeowners to create spaces that support their needs today while providing flexibility for the future. Rather than asking homeowners to adapt to a predetermined design, the process is centered on creating a home that adapts to them.

As demand continues to grow for new construction homes that offer long-term versatility, the addition of the optional fifth-bedroom layout provides another opportunity for buyers to create spaces that evolve alongside their lives while remaining true to the design principles that define the Priscilla and Paige floorplans.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, “Kolter”), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert “Bobby” Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, “Kolter Homes”), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

Kolter Homes remains dedicated to its mission of helping homebuyers find their perfect home and enjoy a fulfilling lifestyle. These awards underscore the company’s commitment to quality, design, and customer satisfaction. The company expresses its heartfelt appreciation to Eliant for this recognition and extends its gratitude to its homebuyers and residents for their continued trust and support.

Contacts

Christina Grayson

Senior Vice President of Marketing and Lifestyle

cgrayson@kolterhomes.com

SOURCE: Kolter Homes

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire