OLYMPIA, Wash. & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AgeTech—Koelsch Communities, a leading provider of purpose-built senior living communities across independent, assisted and dedicated memory care environments, today announced a strategic investment in its tech-forward future. Koelsch will partner with August Health to implement its modern resident care platform across Koelsch’s portfolio of more than 40 communities in eight states.

“Investing in technology that improves how we serve residents, their families and our dedicated team members is the way forward, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this movement in senior living,” said Aaron Koelsch, President and CEO of Koelsch Communities. “Koelsch is a unique company in that we honor tradition and respect deeply the dignity of each resident, which is why we harness some of today’s most advanced senior care technologies as a way to improve, adapt and innovate to fulfill that mission.”

August Health enables digital transformation for Koelsch with an easy-to-use platform that streamlines care workflows and provides critical insights to help both caregivers and families. In an industry typically known for its reliance on paperwork, the August Health platform starts with a fully-digital move-in experience. From there, the platform’s capabilities extend into clinical assessments, resident care, compliance and analytics, guiding users towards best practices along the way.

“We are thrilled to partner with Koelsch, a recognized national senior living leader, to further modernize their operations and support their exceptionally high standard of resident care,” said August Health Co-Founder and Co-CEO Dr. Justin Schram. “Operators like Koelsch face new challenges related to increased resident acuity, a tightening regulatory environment, and competitive labor markets. Our modern resident care platform enables them to excel in today’s environment while positioning them for growth in the years ahead.”

“While well intentioned, legacy processes and systems once meant to build relationships, preserve human connection and benefit the delivery of care have become cumbersome, burdensome and oftentimes hinder progress,” Koelsch said. “Now is the time for our industry to embrace the digital age and utilize unique platforms built specifically for senior living workflows and designed by experts in resident care, community operations and compliance.”

Founded in 2020, August Health has accelerated its national expansion and availability to partner with operators in all 50 states. August Health quintupled its revenue in 2022 and has a 95 percent satisfaction rating amongst its customers, who value the platform’s intuitive design. The company has raised $18 million to date and assembled a team from Apple, Google, Adobe and leading healthcare companies.

About Koelsch Communities

Koelsch Communities is a third-generation, family-owned and operated senior living provider. For over 60 years, Koelsch Communities has led the industry in Independent, Assisted Living and Memory Care. Known for its first-class service, holistic care model, and an employee-centric company culture, Koelsch provides the finest living and working experiences anywhere as ladies and gentlemen, serving ladies and gentlemen. Koelsch believes in the innovative programs that make aging well possible, and building a strong foundation of safety with the latest in security and technology. Learn more at koelschcommunities.com.

About August Health

August Health is a modern resident care platform for senior living operators that helps communities save time, improve care, maintain compliance, and increase care revenue. Designed with senior living experts and built by world-class engineers, the software platform is loved by communities for its easy-to-use design. The platform simplifies everyday senior living workflows from move-ins to assessments to compliance, while also providing valuable business analytics to C-Suite leadership. Hundreds of leading communities rely on August Health to upgrade their operations and deliver exceptional care. Learn more at augusthealth.com.

