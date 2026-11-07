KODIF and Cavalry Join Forces to Build the First Agentic Post-Purchase Platform

The companies announce additional financing from Bling Capital, SNR, Mistral and Red Bike Capital, bringing total funding to $19 million.

KODIF and Cavalry today announced they are joining forces to build the agentic post-purchase platform, bringing AI agents together with the software and execution infrastructure that powers what happens after checkout.

Chyngyz Dzhumanazarov (left), Steven Ou (right)

Alongside the announcement, the companies have secured additional financing from Bling Capital, SNR, Mistral and Red Bike Capital, bringing total funding across KODIF and Cavalry to $19 million.

Together, KODIF and Cavalry technology is already used by more than 100 consumer brands, including Dollar Shave Club, Dolls Kill, Harry’s, Liquid I.V., Million Dollar Baby, NAADAM, One Skin, Ruggable, True Classic, Who Gives a Crap.

The companies are coming together around a shared conviction: The post-purchase technology stack was built for humans. The next one will be built around AI agents.

The Post-Purchase Stack Was Built for Humans

Over the past decade, ecommerce brands have assembled increasingly fragmented technology stacks.

One system handles customer support. Another handles tracking. Another manages returns and exchanges. Others handle protection, claims, subscriptions, refunds and order modifications.

These systems were built around one fundamental assumption: a human would do the work.

AI changes that assumption.

“We started KODIF by building the AI layer, and the better our agents became, the more obvious the limitation became,” said Chyngyz Dzhumanazarov, co-founder and CEO of KODIF. “The intelligence was getting better incredibly quickly, but the actions our agents needed to take were still trapped across fragmented systems built for humans. We realized we needed to rebuild the post-purchase stack around the agent itself.“

From AI Answers to AI Execution

The first generation of AI in customer experience focused largely on answering questions. But customers don’t want answers. They want outcomes. They don’t want instructions for changing an order. They want it changed. They don’t want an explanation of what happens when a package is lost. They want the problem resolved.

For AI agents, the next bottleneck isn’t intelligence. It’s execution. That’s where KODIF and Cavalry come together.

KODIF has built AI agents capable of understanding customer intent, reasoning through complex policies and resolving customer conversations. Cavalry has built post-purchase infrastructure spanning returns and exchanges, tracking, protection, claims and other workflows.

Together, the companies are connecting intelligence with execution – enabling AI agents not just to understand what customers want, but to take the actions required to resolve their requests.

“The future of customer experience isn’t an AI agent that tells you what to do next. It’s an AI agent that actually gets it done,” said Steven Ou, CTO at KODIF.

One Agent for Everything After Checkout

The vision is straightforward. A customer says: “My package never arrived.” The agent understands the order, investigates the shipment, applies the brand’s policies and resolves the issue.

Or: “These jeans don’t fit. Exchange them for a larger size.” The agent checks inventory, initiates the exchange and handles the underlying workflow.

The customer shouldn’t need to know which helpdesk, returns provider, tracking application or protection platform a brand uses.

They should simply tell the brand what they need. The agent handles the rest.

The additional financing will help accelerate the integration of KODIF and Cavalry’s technologies, expand the range of actions AI agents can execute and bring the platform to more consumer brands.

For decades, SaaS was designed to help humans do the work. AI agents are beginning to do the work themselves. Most existing commerce platforms will respond by adding AI agents to software designed for humans.

KODIF is taking the opposite approach: rebuilding the software around the AI agent. The next post-purchase stack may not look like a stack at all.

One customer. One conversation. One agent that gets things done.

About KODIF

KODIF is building the agentic post-purchase platform for ecommerce, combining AI agents with the execution infrastructure required to resolve customer needs end to end.

https://kodif.ai/

City: San Francisco

State: California

Media Contact Name: Chyngyz Dzhumanazarov

Media Contact Email: c@kodif.ai

SOURCE: KODIF

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire