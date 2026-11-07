Fusion Power, Global Capital, Branded Streaming and Neurology Breakthroughs: New to The Street Show #779 Premieres Tonight on Bloomberg Television

American Fusion (OTCQB:AMFN), FreeCast (NASDAQ:CAST), Stewards Investment Capital and BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Headline a Four-Region Broadcast Across the U.S., Latin America, MENA and Southeast Asia

The data center boom needs power that doesn’t depend on the grid. Telecom companies want to own the screen their customers already use. International investors are looking to the United States to grow their wealth. And patients with long COVID and Parkinson’s disease are waiting for treatments that work. Tonight, New to The Street brings leaders working on each of those problems to a global business audience as Show #779 premieres at 6:30 p.m. ET on Bloomberg Television as sponsored programming, with distribution across the United States, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Southeast Asia.

Hosted by Jane King, Show #779 features executive conversations with Brent Nelson, Executive Chairman of American Fusion Inc. (OTCQB:AMFN); William “Bill” Mobley, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FreeCast, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAST); Glen Steward, Founder and Chairman of Stewards Investment Capital; and Cuong Do, President and Chief Executive Officer of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI).

“Show #779 is about companies going after the biggest problems in their markets,” said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street. “Power for data centers without radioactive waste. Software that turns every internet connection into a media business. A 27-year-old investment firm bridging emerging and developed markets And a biotech reporting results in two of the hardest diseases in medicine. These are the stories our audience in every region tunes in for. No politics. No current events. Only Opportunities To Consider™.”

Inside Show #779

American Fusion Inc. (OTCQB:AMFN): “Basically, We Sell Power” Executive Chairman Brent Nelson joins Jane King to explain American Fusion, an advanced energy platform company developing the Texatron Fusion Engine, an aneutronic fusion platform designed for modular, infrastructure-grade deployment across industrial, commercial, defense and grid-constrained applications. “Basically, we sell power,” Nelson said. “It’s as simple as that.”

Nelson explains that the company has 12 models of its fusion engine. They fuse deuterium and helium-3, a non-radioactive process whose byproduct is helium-4, the gas in party balloons. “There is no nuclear waste,” he said. “When you turn it off, it just shuts down. There’s no meltdown. We don’t have to heat water. We don’t have to spin a turbine.” The engine uses pulsed magnetic confinement, generating its magnetic field with electricity rather than super-cooled magnets, and harvests the resulting electrons as direct current that can feed a data center directly or be converted to alternating current.

Nelson sees behind-the-meter power for data centers as the “low-hanging fruit,” along with remote industrial sites, hospitals and medical centers. “Fusion has been around the corner for 70 years,” he said. “We think that we’re the first ones to crack that commercial nut.” He says the company has three or four prospective customers in its pipeline and is working with leading data center providers, with a sales cycle that moves from proposal to letter of intent to power purchase agreement. Learn more at americanfusionenergy.com.

FreeCast, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAST): “The Connection Is Just the Beginning” Founder and CEO William Mobley explains why FreeCast is “not another streaming service.” Instead, the company provides the software infrastructure that lets telecom companies, wireless carriers, internet providers, satellite companies and membership organizations launch their own branded entertainment hubs, offering free television, premium subscriptions, sports, advertising and commerce. “They bring the customers,” Mobley said. “We bring the media and monetization technology.”

Mobley walks through PEAC, FreeCast’s metric for “partner-enabled addressable customers,” which measures potential distribution reach through enterprise agreements. He is clear that PEAC does not represent active users, paying subscribers or confirmed revenue. He describes the company’s job as converting that reach into activated users, transactions and, ultimately, revenue across advertising, subscriptions, pay-per-view, live sports, rentals and commerce. “We don’t need Netflix to lose for FreeCast to succeed,” Mobley said. “We want more content and more services participating in our marketplaces.” Learn more at freecast.com.

Stewards Investment Capital Founder and Chairman Glen Steward on 27 Years of Building a Global Investment Platform Glen Steward, Founder and Chairman of Stewards Investment Capital, joins Jane King to discuss the firm’s origins, its international capabilities and its long-term vision. Stewards Investment Capital is an internationally focused investment management business with operations spanning Mauritius, South Africa and the United States, separate from Nasdaq-listed Stewards Inc.(NASDAQ:SWRD), a U.S.-based diversified financial platform led by CEO and President Shaun Quin.

Steward founded the business 27 years ago after working at Merrill Lynch and DMG in London. Today, Stewards Investment Capital is licensed in South Africa by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) and in Mauritius by the Financial Services Commission (FSC). Steward describes Mauritius as “the southern hemisphere version of the Cayman Islands.”

Steward also explains the firm’s relationship with the U.S. business. In July 2018, he was introduced to Shaun Quin and Favor Capital, then traded on the OTC market. Stewards Investment Capital made a substantial investment in the company, which was later rebranded Stewards and is now listed on the Nasdaq as Stewards Inc. (NASDAQ:SWRD).

The conversation covers how real estate, private credit and asset management work together across the group’s offshore businesses, and why international reach matters. “There’s opportunities in emerging markets, and obviously developed markets,” Steward said, noting that institutional and high-net-worth clients abroad see the United States as an opportunity to grow their wealth. Learn more at stewardsinvestment.com.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI): Long COVID and Parkinson’s Data Presented at the American Neurological Association President and CEO Cuong Do reports that BioVie presented results from its ADDRESS-LC trial in long COVID and its SUNRISE-PD trial in Parkinson’s disease at the American Neurological Association annual meeting, with the findings published in the peer-reviewed Annals of Neurology.

In long COVID, Do says patients treated with investigational oral therapy bezisterim who entered the trial with a high symptom burden showed clinically relevant and statistically significant improvements in fatigue, malaise and cognitive impairment, or “brain fog.” He says all 12 advisors who reviewed the results urged the company to move quickly to a confirmatory Phase 3 trial. BioVie has been invited to present at the NIH’s next RECOVER annual meeting and is seeking a meeting with the FDA on Phase 3 design. In a best-case scenario, Do says, an application could be submitted to the FDA by early 2028.

In Parkinson’s disease, Do says SUNRISE-PD showed statistically significant improvements versus placebo on both motor and non-motor symptoms, as measured by the Movement Disorder Society Unified Parkinson’s Disease Rating Scale (Parts I, III and total). According to Do, 25% of bezisterim-treated patients meaningfully improved compared with 4% on placebo, while 14% meaningfully worsened compared with nearly 50% on placebo. BioVie has requested an End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA and hopes to receive formal feedback by mid-December. These findings require confirmation in Phase 3 trials. Learn more at bioviepharma.com.

Featured Commercials

SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID:SSGC): an AI-powered safety and security platform designed to help protect the vulnerable in schools, senior care, addiction treatment, correctional facilities and houses of worship. “Smarter technology, faster response, safer spaces.”

T-REX Acquisition Corp. (OTCQB:TRXA): completed a strategic refinancing of its Orofino, Idaho data center and added a new appointment to its board of directors.

Big Sky Industrial (NASDAQ:BSIN): advancing helium production, carbon management and strategic energy infrastructure through its flagship Big Sky Carbon Hub, targeting demand from AI, semiconductors, healthcare and aerospace.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP): developing what could be the first new class of antibiotics in nearly 40 years, with the FDA agreeing to consider a future application for lead drug ibezapolstat based on two planned trials, Pathfinder and Aspire

How to Watch

Bloomberg Television: Tonight, Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. ET, with distribution across the United States, Latin America, MENA and Southeast Asia

New to The Street TV on YouTube (5.41M+ subscribers): https://www.youtube.com/@NewtoTheStreetTV

NewsOut on YouTube (1.23M+ subscribers): https://www.youtube.com/@NewsOutChannel

Following the broadcast, every segment will be distributed across the New to The Street TV and NewsOut YouTube channels, which together have more than 6.6 million subscribers.

About New to The Street

Founded in 2009, New to The Street is a sponsored and syndicated business television platform serving public companies, emerging-growth businesses and companies preparing to enter the public markets. Co-founded and led by CEO Vince Caruso, New to The Street combines weekly Bloomberg Television broadcasts across the United States, Latin America, MENA and Southeast Asia with long-form executive interviews, television commercials, earned media, social-media distribution, NewsOut video press-release coverage, accredited-investor events and premium outdoor advertising, including Times Square billboards.

The platform has worked with more than 200 public companies. No politics. No current events. Only Opportunities To Consider™.

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

New to The Street

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

www.NewtoTheStreet.com

Booking Contact:

John Battenfield

John@NewtoTheStreet.com

Meet The Companies 2027: New York, Atlantic City and Las Vegas New to The Street’s Meet The Companies tour brings presenting companies face to face with family offices, accredited investors and high-net-worth individuals in three cities in 2027. Every presentation is filmed and distributed across New to The Street’s U.S., Latin America, MENA and Southeast Asia platforms and its 6.6M+ subscriber YouTube network, so each company reaches a guaranteed audience well beyond the room. No vendor pitches.

New York – Thursday, January 7, 2027: The Hudson Yards Penthouse, 455 Tenth Avenue PH, New York, NY 10018, the week before the Needham Growth Conference, with a cocktail reception on Wednesday, January 6 Atlantic City – Thursday, January 28, 2027

Las Vegas – June 17-18, 2027: Each event hosts up to 20 presenting companies, with 20-minute slots that include a 15-minute presentation and Q&A. For Atlantic City and

Las Vegas presenters, New to The Street pays for your stay.

Confirmed New York Presenters

Glint (glintpay.com)

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)

American Fusion Inc. (OTCQB:AMFN)

Big Sky Industrial (NASDAQ:BSIN)

T-REX Acquisition Corp. (OTCQB:TRXA)

Stewards Inc. (NASDAQ:SWRD)

Roadzen Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN)

Smile Design Manhattan

Additional presenters will be announced. Accredited investors only. Apply to attend: John@NewtoTheStreet.com. Companies interested in a presenting slot can contact John Battenfield at John@NewtoTheStreet.com.

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire