KLAS Highlights Sublimation Health for Outstanding Healthcare Cloud Services

Sublimation Health has been recognized in the KLAS Emerging Company Spotlight Report, an independent evaluation based on direct provider feedback. Customers rated Sublimation Health among the very best in the industry, giving the company consistent A+ ratings that reflect its ability to deliver resilient environments, cost clarity, and meaningful cloud outcomes.

Sublimation Health Recognized in KLAS Emerging Company Spotlight Report for Healthcare Cloud Excellence

Satisfied customers give the firm top marks for partnership, expertise, and value delivery in client satisfaction study

Sublimation Health, a leading provider of healthcare cloud services, today announced it has been featured in a new Emerging Company Spotlight report by KLAS Research, the healthcare industry’s premier research and insights firm. The report highlights Sublimation Health’s exceptional performance in delivering cloud migration and modernization services to healthcare organizations across the United States.

The KLAS report, titled “Sublimation Health 2025: Providing Healthcare Cloud Services Through Expert, Transparent Partnership,” evaluated client experiences over the past 18 months and awarded the company outstanding grades across multiple performance categories, including A+ ratings for quality of staff/consultants, strength of partnership, likelihood to recommend, and executive involvement.

Key Findings from the KLAS Report:

100% client achievement of system reliability objectives

A+ ratings across critical performance indicators including partnership strength, staff quality, and client recommendation likelihood

95.2 overall performance score (100-point scale) with all surveyed clients (100%) indicating they would purchase services again

Strong value proposition with clients reporting cost savings, successful cloud migrations, and streamlined IT operations

Rapid time to outcomes with most clients seeing results within 6-12 months

“This recognition from KLAS validates our mission to help healthcare organizations break free from legacy technical debt so they can focus on delivering compassionate, lifesaving care,” said Jeremy Marut, Founder and CEO of Sublimation Health. “Our healthcare-first approach, combined with deep cloud expertise and transparent partnership model, enables our clients to achieve real transformation-not just another technology refresh.”

Client-Reported Strengths Include:

Deep healthcare and application expertise with specialized knowledge of Epic, MEDITECH, and other critical healthcare systems

Exceptional partnership and accessibility with responsive, highly skilled consultants

Multi-cloud expertise spanning AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform

Innovative service offerings including cloud cost capping, automated optimization, and zero on-premises ecosystem deployment

The report noted that Sublimation Health’s “paint-the-bridge strategy” allows legacy systems to run while migrating and optimizing new cloud-native environments, minimizing disruption during critical transitions. Clients particularly valued the company’s boutique approach, which combines personalized service with enterprise-grade capabilities.

“Sublimation Health is not a one-trick pony,” noted one CIO quoted in the report. “Their expertise spans all three major cloud environments: GCP, AWS, and Azure. The firm also understands application rationalization, and they know how to build data centers.”

Said another CIO, “The firm helped us assess things, present ROI, and build the infrastructure, and it gave us the flexibility to work in any cloud environment we want.”

Addressing Healthcare’s Critical Challenges

Founded in 2020 by healthcare IT veteran Jeremy Marut, Sublimation Health addresses the growing challenge healthcare organizations face when migrating complex clinical applications to the cloud while ensuring reliability, cost savings, and interoperability. The company’s unique positioning comes from its team of healthcare-first experts who have lived the operational challenges firsthand.

The KLAS report highlighted several innovative service offerings that differentiate Sublimation Health in the market:

Cloud cost cap model : Risk-sharing commercial arrangement where the firm caps cloud costs and absorbs optimization risks

Cloudification of COTS applications : Modernizing commercial off-the-shelf software beyond basic lift-and-shift migrations

Zero on-premises ecosystem deployment : Fully cloud-native Epic and third-party application stacks

Automated cloud optimization: Continuous tuning for performance, cost, and resilience

To download and review the report in its entirety, visit: www.sublimationhealth.com/klas-spotlight-report

