Hoggan Scientific, LLC Announces Transition to Universal USB-C Charging Connectivity for Its Digital Dynamometers and Force Gauges

Hoggan Scientific, LLC, a global leader in the manufacture of medical dynamometers and industrial force gauges, today unveiled plans to transition its entire of portfolio of microFET and ergoFET digital devices to USB-C charging cable. This phased update will commence immediately with the company’s flagship products, the microFET2 handheld dynamometer and ergoFET force gauge, and extend to the full range of devices. The integration of USB-C to charge device rechargeable battery will offer greater convenience, ease of use, and sustainability for healthcare professionals and ergonomists.

“We’re responding to the global push for standardization and listening to our customers’ need for a simpler, more universal charging solution,” said Drazana Buckley, CEO of Hoggan Scientific, LLC. “Switching to USB-C technology eliminates the need for proprietary chargers, reduces clutter and help to cut down on electronic waste.” While the European Union does not mandate USB-C for medical devices, Hoggan Scientific made the decision to voluntarily adopt the standard. The company also aligns with FDA guidelines on safe charging practices for medical devices. As part of its sustainability efforts, Hoggan Scientific has developed and implemented a one-page product sheet for user manuals, that includes a QR code and a direct website link. This allows customers to easily access and download electronic user manuals online, significantly reducing the need for printed copies and helping to minimize paper waste and the company’s overall carbon footprint.

Along with Hoggan’s decision to offer USB-C charging connectivity for its products, the move also simplifies product design and enhances portability. With the introduction of USB-C, Hoggan Scientific will provide guidance to customers for updated devices with new charging capability, to ensure a smooth transition. The USB-C implementation took effect for new devices manufactured starting September 1, 2025.

Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, and set against the scenic backdrop of the Wasatch Mountains, Hoggan Scientific, LLC, has built a strong reputation for more than 30 years, manufacturing high-quality, reliable measuring devices-entirely in the United States. These dependable tools are used by clients locally and worldwide in physical and occupational therapy clinics, clinical trials, sports training facilities, hospitals, and universities, and for ergonomics, health and safety and engineering applications. For more information about Hoggan Scientific products update to USB-C charging technology, or general information for any products the company offers, please visit the website http://www.hogganscientific.com, contact by phone at 800-678-7888/801-572-6500, or email to sales@hogganscientific.com. The manufacturer can also be found on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/HogganScientific.

