Klarna Strengthens Collaboration With Google to Support Agent Payments Protocol (AP2)

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Klarna, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, today announced its support for Google’s Agent Payments Protocol (AP2), an open standard designed to enable secure, agent-led payments across digital environments. The collaboration builds on Klarna’s long-standing relationship with Google, which includes integrations with Google Pay, Chrome’s autofill feature, Google Store, Google Play, and Google Cloud.





“Agent-led commerce represents an exciting new frontier, one that demands transparency, trust, and smarter payment experiences,” said David Sykes, Chief Commercial Officer at Klarna. “We’re doubling down on our long-standing relationship with Google to support their work with AP2 and help define an open, responsible payments architecture for the future of shopping.”

Klarna’s technology is already powering seamless payments for modern finance: real-time underwriting, flexible payments options (from debit to interest-free installments and longer-term options), and clear terms consumers trust. With the advent of agentic commerce, extending those capabilities via AP2 means consumers can shop with confidence because it enables consistent, intelligent payment experiences regardless of whether they’re chatting with, or have even delegated transaction duties to their agent.

“For years, we’ve been working with Klarna to help deliver secure, seamless, and innovative payment experiences,” said Stavan Parikh, VP/GM, Payments, Google. “Their contributions to shape Agent Payments Protocol exemplify the critical cross-industry collaboration needed to build open, secure, and scalable frameworks to enable the future of commerce.”

Klarna’s role in AP2 reflects its evolution from payments provider to core infrastructure contributor for the next generation of commerce, and marks the latest milestone in its ongoing work with Google to create more intelligent, secure, and intuitive shopping experiences worldwide.

About Klarna

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 111 million global active Klarna users and 2.9 million transactions per day, Klarna’s AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay & Google Pay. More than 790,000 retailers trust Klarna’s innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy’s, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. For more information, visit Klarna.com.

Category: Partnership News

Contacts

press@klarna.com