BenQ Launches New Monitors for Mac Users and Creative Professionals

Popular MA series expands with glossy panel option and PD designer series introduces built-in calibration for creative professionals

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BenQ, a global leader in display technology, announced two major enhancements to its monitor portfolio. First, is a new addition to the Mac-optimized MA series—the MA270UP, bringing the first glossy screen option to BenQ and giving MacBook® users the choice of a glossy or matte finish at the same price, while the new Designer series model, the PD2770U, introduces a built-in hardware calibrator and device management to deliver professional-grade color performance for creators and studios at an accessible price point.

“At BenQ, we’re focused on making advanced display technology simple, accessible, and inspiring for all users, no matter their needs,” said Jeffrey Hsieh, Director and Head of the Consumer Line of Business at BenQ. “From a new glossy finish that mirrors the Mac aesthetic many users are accustomed to, to built-in calibration for creative professionals doing color-critical work, these new models reflect our commitment to deliver tailored solutions that meet the needs of both versatile Mac users and professional designers.”

MA270UP/MA320UP: Glossy or Matte, Show Mac Colors Your Way

BenQ’s MA series has long been a top choice for MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac Mini users seeking true-to-Mac colors, seamless compatibility, and minimalist design. The introduction of the MA270UP’s glossy panel gives users the freedom to choose how they see Mac colors, glossy or matte, without compromise.

Key features:

Glossy 4K UHD Panel : Delivers the same glossy, high-contrast color performance Mac users expect – from rich blacks to bright, saturated colors.

: Delivers the same glossy, high-contrast color performance Mac users expect – from rich blacks to bright, saturated colors. iDevice Color Sync : Automatically matches color profiles across Mac devices for consistent, accurate color representation.

: Automatically matches color profiles across Mac devices for consistent, accurate color representation. Mac Color Match Delivers P3 color for faithful reproduction of photos, videos, and creative content. MA series ensures optimized color tuning for Mac users.

Delivers P3 color for faithful reproduction of photos, videos, and creative content. MA series ensures optimized color tuning for Mac users. Plug-and-Play Simplicity : Single-cable USB-C connection handles display and fast charging.

: Single-cable USB-C connection handles display and fast charging. Apple-Inspired Design : Minimalist, clean aesthetic complements any Mac setup.

: Minimalist, clean aesthetic complements any Mac setup. Ergonomic Flexibility: Adjustable stand allows for tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustment for optimal usability and comfort.

BenQ is offering its 27″ MA270UP at the same price point as its matte-paneled MA270U, just $549.99, enabling Mac users to choose based on preference and not budget. It is available for pre-order, with shipments beginning in late November. A larger 32″ glossy model, the MA320UP, will follow in December for $649.99. For more information on the MA270UP, visit https://www.benq.com/en-us/monitor/home/ma270up.html.

PD2770U: Studio-Grade Accuracy, Seamless Creativity

The PD2770U is the first Designer series monitor with built-in hardware calibration and automated device management to help keep creative workflows running smoothly and accurately. Engineered for photographers, videographers, colorists, and design studios, the PD2770U combines elite color performance with automated precision that scales from individual creators to multi-workstation environments. Its Device Management Solution tool can be used to schedule auto-calibration outside of working hours on all monitors at once, so creators can focus on what matters most: creating.

Key features:

Built-In Hardware Calibrator: Automatically calibrates the display in minutes, ensuring consistent color fidelity over time without the need for external calibration devices.

Automatically calibrates the display in minutes, ensuring consistent color fidelity over time without the need for external calibration devices. Device Management Solution: Synchronizes calibration settings via the RJ45 LAN port across multiple monitors in a studio setup.

Synchronizes calibration settings via the RJ45 LAN port across multiple monitors in a studio setup. Premium Color Accuracy: Covers 99% Adobe RGB/DCI-P3, 100% sRGB/Rec.709 with DeltaE<1.5 for reliable, client-ready results. Pantone Validated, Pantone SkinTone and Calman Verified for trusted accuracy.

Covers 99% Adobe RGB/DCI-P3, 100% sRGB/Rec.709 with DeltaE<1.5 for reliable, client-ready results. Pantone Validated, Pantone SkinTone and Calman Verified for trusted accuracy. Ultra-High-Resolution Display: 4K UHD IPS panel (3840 × 2160) with HDR10 support and 400 nits brightness delivers precise detail, sharp contrast, and clarity across bright and dark scenes.

4K UHD IPS panel (3840 × 2160) with HDR10 support and 400 nits brightness delivers precise detail, sharp contrast, and clarity across bright and dark scenes. Professional Connectivity: USB-C with 90W power delivery, KVM switch, and USB Hub streamline multi-device workflows.

USB-C with 90W power delivery, KVM switch, and USB Hub streamline multi-device workflows. Easy Controls: Wireless Hotkey Puck G3 offers quick access to input, mode, and calibration controls.

Wireless Hotkey Puck G3 offers quick access to input, mode, and calibration controls. Tools for Working Efficiency: A magnetic shading hood blocks ambient light for consistent color accuracy, and the fully adjustable stand supports optimal comfort during extended editing or design sessions.

The 27″ PD2770U will be available for pre-order in November 2025 and available to purchase in December for $1,699.99. For more information on the PD2770U, visit https://www.benq.com/en-us/monitor/professional/pd2770u.html.

Experience BenQ at Adobe MAX 2025

Attendees can see the new MA270UP and PD2770U, along with the PD2730S (5K), SW321C, and PV3200U in action at booth #2826 October 28-30, where live demos will highlight color accuracy, video editing, calibration automation, and more designed for today’s creative professionals. Giveaways for participating in the in-booth activations include a calibrator, BenQ merch, and a PD2770U monitor. More information on BenQ at Adobe Max is here: https://www.benq.com/en-us/campaign/aqcolor-adobemax-2025.html

Personalized Support: BenQ Virtual 1-on-1 Service

BenQ continues its commitment to exceptional customer support with virtual, 1-on-1 live video sessions with BenQ specialists for personalized product setup and troubleshooting. Customers can schedule sessions through BenQ’s online portal to receive expert guidance in real time for technical challenges with audio, software, and color calibration. For more information or to schedule a session, visit: www.benq.com/en-us/support/contact-us/virtual-tech-support.html.

About BenQ

With more than 30 years of expertise in the display market, BenQ is the world’s No. 1 DLP projector brand and a globally recognized authority in visual solutions. From home entertainment and gaming monitors to interactive education displays, BenQ is dedicated to delivering immersive, color-accurate experiences that honor the vision of creators and enhance the way people play, learn, and connect. Leveraging industry-leading color science, robust R&D, and deep panel manufacturing expertise, BenQ continues to set new standards in digital display innovation worldwide. For more information, please visit BenQ.com.

