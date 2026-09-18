WELLER Highlights IPC Class and CTI for Reliable PCB Manufacturing

WELLER PCB is highlighting the importance of defining IPC manufacturing class and PCB laminate requirements before a project enters production, especially for industrial, high-voltage and reliability-sensitive electronics.

PCB designs can reach the quotation stage with Gerber files nearly complete while important manufacturing specifications are still being finalized. The required IPC class and the Comparative Tracking Index (CTI) of the laminate are two examples that can affect fabrication, inspection, material selection and cost.

For projects requiring tighter manufacturing and acceptance criteria, WELLER PCB supports IPC Class 2 and Class 3 PCB manufacturing requirements.

The difference is not simply a label applied after fabrication. The selected class can influence acceptance criteria for plated holes, annular rings, conductor features, inspection and other manufacturing details.

A project initially quoted to standard production requirements may therefore need additional review if Class 3 requirements are introduced later. Depending on the design, this can affect inspection, documentation, fabrication controls and pricing.

Material requirements present a different challenge.

Two laminates may both be identified broadly as FR-4 while differing in electrical, thermal and mechanical properties. For higher-voltage products or electronics operating in humid, contaminated or demanding environments, the laminate’s resistance to electrical tracking may also need to be considered.

CTI is one property used to evaluate that behavior. WELLER PCB’s technical resource on CTI in PCB base materials explains how CTI relates to laminate selection, electrical tracking and creepage considerations.

The practical concern becomes greater when several requirements overlap.

A multilayer PCB, for example, may combine elevated operating voltage, limited board space, higher temperatures and long service-life expectations. In that situation, material selection, spacing, stackup and manufacturing requirements cannot always be treated as independent decisions.

Changing one requirement late in the process may trigger another engineering review.

“We sometimes see projects where the PCB layout is already finished, but the final IPC class or laminate requirement has not yet been confirmed,” said Kevin Duan, Engineering Manager at WELLER PCB. “Those decisions can affect inspection, material selection and cost. It is much easier to resolve them before fabrication begins.”

For quotation and engineering review, WELLER PCB recommends providing the required IPC class, laminate or material specification, copper weight, stackup and any electrical or environmental requirements that could affect production.

When these details are still under evaluation, discussing them before material procurement and fabrication can help reduce unnecessary design changes later.

The considerations are particularly relevant to industrial controls, power electronics, automotive systems, energy equipment and other products where PCB reliability depends on both manufacturing quality and the intended operating environment.

WELLER PCB provides PCB design and layout, PCB fabrication, PCB assembly and related engineering and manufacturing support from prototype through production.

About WELLER PCB

WELLER PCB provides electronics manufacturing services including PCB design and layout, printed circuit board manufacturing, PCB assembly and related production support. The company serves customers developing industrial, automotive, communications, energy and other electronic products.

Media Contact

Kevin Duan, Engineering Manager

Weller Technology Co. Ltd.

Web: https://wellerpcb.com/

Email: kevinedard.dw@gmail.com

Address:

4/F, Bldg.3, Huafeng Longgang Overseas Returnees Ind. Park,

Baolong 1st Rd, Nanyue Community, Baolong Street,

Longgang District, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China

Postal Code: 518116

LinkedIn: Weller PCB

https://www.linkedin.com/company/wellerpcbs/

SOURCE: Weller Technology Co. Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire