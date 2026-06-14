Kingbull Expands UL-Certified E-Bike Lineup Amid Growing Emphasis On Safety in the US
CLAREMONT, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 14, 2026 / Kingbull further solidifies its dedication to rider safety by expanding its lineup of UL-certified electric bicycles. All relevant certification credentials are publicly verifiable via UL’s official Product iQ® database, ensuring full transparency for consumers and industry partners.
Driven by booming market demand, the U.S. The e-bike industry continues its rapid expansion. Beyond core advantages, including performance, extended range, and riding comfort, safety has emerged as a core benchmark for product competitiveness. The widespread adoption of lithium-ion battery-powered mobility solutions has also pushed the entire industry to raise standards for electrical safety, battery stability, and long-term product durability.
As authoritative industry safety benchmarks, UL 2849 and UL 2271 set rigorous specifications for e-bike safety performance. The UL 2849 standard governs an e-bike’s entire electrical system, covering the motor, battery pack, charger, and control unit. Complementarily, UL 2271 focuses specifically on the safety performance of lithium-ion batteries. Compared with isolated component testing, complete system-level UL certification delivers more holistic and reliable safety validation for electric bicycles.
To date, nine Kingbull e-bike models have obtained UL certification, while two additional models, the Hunter 2.0 and Hunter 2.0S, are currently undergoing the certification process.
The Ranger has also received independent SGS certification.
A breakdown of the current certification status is shown below:
UL 2849 Certified
Literider 2.0
UL 2849 & UL 2271 Certified
Rover 2.0, Discover 2.0, Discover ST 2.0, Verve, EX Titan, Trekker, Jumper Go, Voyager 2.0, Dual Battery Voyager 2.0
SGS Certified
Ranger
Certification in Progress
Hunter 2.0, Hunter 2.0S
Full certification details can be verified through UL’s official Product iQ® database.
About Kingbull
Kingbull is a well-known brand in the fat-tire e-bike space, dedicated to building electric bikes that perform just as well in daily city commuting as they do on rugged trails and outdoor adventures.
All Kingbull bikes come with 4-inch fat tires and suspension systems designed to handle a variety of terrain comfortably. The brand’s lineup includes folding, commuter, full-suspension, cargo, and all-terrain models, offering options for different rider needs.
The Forge Series stands out with industry-leading build quality and high-end components from brands such as Samsung, Tektro, and BAFANG.
To date, over 20,000 riders have chosen Kingbull. The brand has received more than 3,252 reviews, with an average rating of 4.89 out of 5.0.
Media Contact
Organization: Kingbull Technology, INC.
Contact Person: Madison Mao
Website: https://www.kingbullbike.com/
Email: Madison@kingbullbike.com
Phone: +1 (213) 588-4335
Address: 987 W Foothill Blvd Ste 100, Claremont, CA, USA
Pre/Sales: customers@kingbullbike.com
Social Partner: cooperation@kingbullbike.com
Marketing: info@kingbullbike.com
SOURCE: Kingbull Technology, INC.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire