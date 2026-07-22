Killhouse Films Announces Debut Feature Film ‘CAPTIVE,’ Introducing a New Format for Immersive Horror

Killhouse Films, an independent motion picture studio, today announced the upcoming release of its debut feature film, CAPTIVE. Designed to challenge traditional filmmaking boundaries, the project utilizes immersive storytelling techniques to place audiences directly inside a violent and psychologically intense narrative.

Traditional horror cinema invites audiences to view disturbing events from a safe, objective distance. CAPTIVE intentionally removes that barrier. Written and directed by the husband-and-wife filmmaking team Clint Winters and Wendy Conner, the film employs multiple-perspective (multi-POV) camera work to trap the viewer alongside the characters, creating a constant sense of vulnerability and uncertainty.

The narrative of CAPTIVE draws direct inspiration from contemporary anxieties surrounding the darkest corners of the internet and the rise of real-world, digital-era violence. The story follows four young adults who disappear while attending a local Halloween event. They eventually awaken inside a violent, live-streamed broadcast where their fight for survival is commodified as entertainment for an audience of anonymous online viewers.

Early viewers and industry insiders have described the film as a combination of early-2000s extreme cinema and modern interactive media, summarizing the experience as “Hostel meets multi-POV immersion.” The visual style replicates the tension and immediate perspective often found in survival horror video games, reducing the distance between the audience and the on-screen events.

“Modern audiences have become desensitized to violence and incredibly difficult to scare, so we wanted to do something very unique,” said Clint Winters, Co-Founder of Killhouse Films and co-director of CAPTIVE. “CAPTIVE is not a film that you simply watch. It places you inside the horror and violence so you actually feel it.”

Every creative and technical decision during production was engineered to sustain psychological tension long after the credits roll. By forcing the audience into the immediate viewpoint of the victims, the directors aim to replicate a highly specific type of physical dread.

“We wanted CAPTIVE to capture the immersive feeling you get while attending a live horror event such as a haunted attraction,” added Wendy Conner. “We wanted the audience to feel and see what the characters were feeling, from multiple perspectives.”

The release of CAPTIVE also serves as the formal launch of Killhouse Films. Operating out of Atlanta, the studio is built on a long-term creative philosophy dedicated to developing fan-driven horror inspired by real-world fears.

“We will only produce films that feel like a unique event you can’t miss, something that you get excited to go see in a theater,” Winters stated, emphasizing the studio’s commitment to the theatrical experience.

CAPTIVE had its first major public showcase at the Mad Monster Party horror convention in Phoenix, Arizona. The exclusive trailer release was met with great excitement, even receiving applause after the showing. CAPTIVE is set to premiere on August 22nd at Mad Monster Expo held annually in Concord, North Carolina.

Additional announcements regarding official premiere dates, regional screenings, and specific theatrical information will be released in the coming weeks. Horror fans can view the unrated trailer and extended clips by visiting the official film website at AccessCaptive.com.

For additional information, please visit http://accesscaptive.com/ .

About Killhouse Films

Killhouse Films is an Atlanta-based independent motion picture studio focused exclusively on immersive horror storytelling. Founded by husband and wife filmmaking team Clint Winters and Wendy Conner, the studio develops films and experiences that challenge conventional horror releases by placing audiences inside psychologically intense worlds inspired by real-world fears.

Media Contact

Company Name: Killhouse Films

Website http://accesscaptive.com/

Email: contact@killhousefilms.com

SOURCE: Killhouse Films

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