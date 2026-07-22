Cashmere Valley Bank Reports Increased Quarterly Earnings of $6.9 million, Year to Date Earnings of $12.7 million

Cashmere Valley Bank (OTCQX:CSHX) (“Bank”), announced quarterly earnings of $6.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Diluted earnings per share totaled $1.88, which represented an increase of $0.34 per share, or 22.1% from the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Year to date diluted earnings per share were $3.42 as compared to $3.69 one year ago.

“The second quarter reflected a strong rebound from the first quarter. Along with the improvement in earnings, we are very pleased with our balance sheet growth in 2026,” said Greg Oakes, President and CEO. “Loan and deposit totals are both above our expectations entering the year. We are also thrilled to report that we broke ground on our upcoming East Wenatchee facility along Grant Road. We expect that facility to open in the middle part of 2027.”

The Bank reported the following statement of condition highlights as of June 30, 2026:

As of June 30, 2026, gross loans totaled $1.033 billion, which represented an increase from June 30, 2025 of $61.7 million, or 6.3%. The Bank experienced loan growth in 2026 as loan balances increased $81.5 million, or 8.6%, since December 31, 2025.

Deposit balances totaled $1.963 billion as of June 30, 2026. Deposit balances increased $123.6 million, or 6.7%, from June 30, 2025. Deposit balances increased from December 31, 2025 by $62.0 million, or 3.3%. Non-interest deposits totaled $420.0 million as of June 30, 2026, which represented 21.4% of total deposits.

Quarterly return on assets increased to 1.21% from 1.04%, due to the increase in net income.

Quarterly return on equity increased to 10.8% from 9.0%, due to reduced net income along with a decreasing equity base, primarily from share repurchases.

Common stock tender offers to repurchase shares of the Bank’s common stock were completed in January 2026 and April 2026 totaling 327,419 shares, or 8.38%, of the common shares outstanding. Cash paid for the repurchases totaled $24.6 million.

At the July 21, 2026 Board of Director’s meeting, the Bank’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $1.00 per share. The dividend will be payable on August 10, 2026 to shareholders of record July 31, 2026.

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $233.0 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $210.1 million at June 30, 2025. The $22.9 million increase was largely due to the rather significant deposit growth observed over the prior twelve months.

Investments

The investment portfolio, net of the held to maturity allowance, totaled $962.6 million at June 30, 2026, which was an increase of $41.8 million from June 30, 2025. As of June 30, 2026, available for sale securities totaled $841.8 million and held to maturity securities, net of the allowance, totaled $120.8 million. Unrealized losses on available for sale securities decreased from $53.1 million at June 30, 2025 to $45.7 million as of June 30, 2026.

During the second quarter of 2026, a loss on sale of available for sale securities of $9,000 was recorded as part of a bond portfolio restructure. Proceeds from the sale were reinvested into the available for sale securities portfolio as part of an interest rate risk management strategy.

Loans and Credit Quality

Gross loans increased $61.7 million from June 30, 2025, reaching $1.033 billion as of June 30, 2026. Gross loan totals increased $81.5 million from December 31, 2025. Loan growth was reflected in several diverse loan categories. Since December 31, 2025, commercial real estate loans increased $25.3 million, commercial loans increased $13.2 million, in-house adjustable-rate mortgages improved by $12.2 million, municipal loans increased $9.4 million, dealer paper improved by $9.6 million, multifamily loans were up $7.9 million, and equipment finance loans increased $7.2 million

The allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL) was 1.12% of gross loans as compared to 1.24% one year ago. During the second quarter of 2026, the Bank recorded $727,000 million in provision expense as compared to $1.4 million in the prior quarter and $517,000 in the second quarter of 2025. The allowance balance totaled $11.5 million as of June 30, 2026.

Non-performing loan totals decreased slightly from the prior quarter and represented 0.35% of gross loans as of June 30, 2026.

Deposits

Deposits totaled $1.963 billion at June 30, 2026, which represented an increase of $123.6 million, or 6.7%, from the prior year. Year to date, the average cost of funds decreased from the prior year at 1.65% to 1.61% as of June 30, 2026. Certificate of deposit balances increased $56.5 million over the past twelve months, however, certificate of deposit balances decreased slightly during the second quarter of 2026 by $2.8 million.

Equity

Tier 1 capital remains strong. Tier 1 capital decreased to $289.4 million as of June 30, 2026, which represented a decrease of 0.3% from $290.3 million at June 30, 2025. Tier 1 capital was reduced by $914,000 between the two periods due to common stock share repurchases.

As of June 30, 2026, GAAP capital increased $8.6 million from June 30, 2025, or 3.4%. The Bank’s GAAP equity to assets remained strong at 11.13% as of June 30, 2026 as compared to 11.38% as of June 30, 2025.

Earnings

Net Interest Income

For the six months ended, June 30, 2026, net interest income totaled $34.1 million compared to $33.0 million in the same period in 2025. For those six months, interest income increased $753,000 from loans, $631,000 from available for sale and held to maturity securities and $388,000 from cash balances. Interest income growth was partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $718,000 as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2025.

For the quarter ending June 30, 2026, net interest income increased $796,000 from the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Loan income increased $780,000 over the prior quarter.

The net interest margin was 3.10% for the first six months of 2026, compared to 3.20% during the first six months of 2025. For the quarter ending June 30, 2026 the net interest margin was 3.15% as compared to 3.23% in the second quarter of 2025. The Bank’s quarterly net interest margin showed improvement of ten basis points as compared to the first quarter of 2026.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income totaled $10.9 million in the first six months of 2026 as compared to $11.1 million in the first six months of 2025. Non-interest income from brokerage commissions at Cashmere Valley Wealth Management decreased $314,000.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense totaled $27.1 million in the first six months of 2026, as compared to $25.4 million in the first six months of 2025. Salaries and benefits increased $490,000, or 3.3%. Occupancy and equipment increased $194,000 largely due to the investment in non-depreciable investments at the Bank’s facilities. The State of Washington increased B&O tax rates that increased the Bank’s B&O tax expense by $219,000 as compared to the prior year.

The Bank’s efficiency ratio was 60.2% in the first six months of 2026 as compared to 57.7% in the first six months of 2025.

Income tax expense increased from $2.9 million in 2025 to $3.0 million in 2026.

About Cashmere Valley Bank

Cashmere Valley Bank was established September 24, 1932 and now has 11 retail offices in Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas and Yakima Counties and a municipal lending office in King County. The Bank provides business and personal banking, commercial lending, insurance services through its subsidiary Mitchell, Reed & Schmitten Insurance, investment services, mortgage services, equipment lease financing, auto and marine dealer financing and municipal lending. The success of Cashmere Valley Bank is the result of maintaining a high level of personal service and controlling expenses so our fees and charges offer our customers the best value available. We remain committed to those principles that we feel are best summarized as, “the little Bank with the big circle of friends.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact the Bank’s earnings in future periods. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may.” Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, economic uncertainty in the United States and abroad, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values, costs or effects of acquisitions, competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, legislation or regulation, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Bank’s operations. The Bank undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Greg Oakes, CEO, (509) 782-2092 or

Mike Lundstrom, CFO, (509) 782-5495

Consolidated Balance Sheets (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in Thousands)

Cashmere Valley Bank and Subsidiary

June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 Assets Cash and Cash Equivalent: Cash & due from banks $ 28,854 $ 24,654 $ 33,936 Interest bearing deposits 199,465 234,279 172,379 Fed funds sold 4,630 4,374 3,742 Total Cash and Cash Equivalent 232,949 263,307 210,057 Securities available for sale 841,798 858,446 794,155 Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses

of $11, $12 and $15, respectively 120,758 122,139 126,587 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 5,009 5,054 5,053 Loans held for sale 4 328 504 Loans 1,033,361 971,887 971,669 Allowance for credit losses (11,547 ) (11,384 ) (12,019 ) Net loans 1,021,814 960,503 959,650 Premises and equipment 19,022 18,904 19,715 Accrued interest receivable 8,429 9,141 8,721 Other real estate and foreclosed assets 97 97 97 Bank Owned Life Insurance 27,819 27,580 28,080 Goodwill 7,661 7,661 7,579 Intangibles, net 2,292 2,462 2,367 Mortgage servicing rights 2,328 2,355 2,386 Net deferred tax assets 13,589 13,525 16,554 Other assets 13,265 9,495 10,023 Total assets $ 2,316,834 $ 2,300,997 $ 2,191,528 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand $ 419,516 $ 407,167 $ 397,399 Savings and interest-bearing demand 948,003 938,174 902,986 Time 595,247 598,011 538,795 Total deposits 1,962,766 1,943,352 1,839,180 Accrued interest payable 2,882 2,867 2,963 Borrowings 81,000 82,000 84,000 Other liabilities 12,295 13,565 16,076 Total liabilities 2,058,943 2,041,784 1,942,219 Shareholders’ Equity Common stock (no par value); authorized 10,000,000 shares; Issued and outstanding: 6/30/2026 — 3,630,214 ;

3/31/2026 — 3,713,761 ; 6/30/2025 — 3,900,683 — — — Additional paid-in capital 8,843 6,667 5,789 Treasury stock (41,340 ) (31,784 ) (16,784 ) Retained Earnings 332,386 325,737 312,542 Other comprehensive income (43,278 ) (42,634 ) (53,095 ) Total Cashmere Valley Bank shareholders’ equity 256,611 257,986 248,452 Noncontrolling interest 1,280 1,227 857 Total shareholders’ equity 257,891 259,213 249,309 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,316,834 $ 2,300,997 $ 2,191,528

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in Thousands)

Cashmere Valley Bank & Subsidiary

For the quarters ended, June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 Interest Income Loans and leases $ 13,936 $ 13,156 $ 13,506 Fed funds sold and deposits at other financial institutions 1,859 2,059 1,573 Securities available for sale: Taxable 8,569 8,201 8,375 Tax-exempt 349 449 356 Securities held to maturty: Taxable 726 726 748 Tax-exempt 25 25 25 Other interest income — — — Total interest income 25,464 24,616 24,583 Interest Expense Deposits 7,254 7,199 7,041 Borrowings 781 784 748 Total interest expense 8,035 7,983 7,789 Net interest income 17,429 16,633 16,794 Provision for Credit Losses 727 1,424 517 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 16,702 15,209 16,277 Non-Interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 554 527 536 Mortgage banking operations 370 376 429 Net gain (loss) on sales of securities available for sale (9 ) 55 — Brokerage commissions 48 203 238 Insurance commissions and fees 2,475 2,635 2,482 Net interchange income 1,066 1,113 1,024 Earnings from Bank Owned Life Insurance 240 236 218 Dividends from correspondent banks 152 162 101 Other 411 297 323 Total non-interest income 5,307 5,604 5,351 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 7,516 8,066 7,334 Occupancy and equipment 1,055 839 832 Audits and examinations 120 241 190 State and local business and occupation taxes 489 476 383 FDIC insurance & WA state assessments 276 303 256 Legal and professional fees 358 431 330 Net (gain) on foreclosed real estate — (94 ) — Check losses and charge-offs 156 114 110 Low-income housing investment losses 70 45 (315 ) Data processing 1,772 1,752 1,738 Product delivery 359 396 269 Other 1,249 1,097 1,077 Total non-interest expense 13,420 13,666 12,204 Income before income taxes 8,589 7,147 9,424 Income Taxes 1,670 1,302 1,379 Net income 6,919 5,845 8,045 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 52 49 47 Net income attributable to Cashmere Valley Bank $ 6,867 $ 5,796 $ 7,998 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 1.89 $ 1.55 $ 2.05 Diluted $ 1.88 $ 1.54 $ 2.04

Year-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in Thousands)

Cashmere Valley Bank & Subsidiary

For the six months ended, June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Interest Income Loans and leases $ 27,093 $ 26,340 Fed funds sold and deposits at other financial institutions 3,918 3,530 Securities available for sale: Taxable 16,769 16,191 Tax-exempt 798 688 Securities held to maturity: Taxable 1,452 1,511 Tax-exempt 51 49 Other interest income — — Total interest income 50,081 48,309 Interest Expense Deposits 14,454 14,152 Borrowings 1,565 1,149 Total interest expense 16,019 15,301 Net interest income 34,062 33,008 Provision for Credit Losses 2,152 1,278 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 31,910 31,730 Non-Interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 1,081 1,033 Mortgage banking operations 746 780 Net gain (loss) on sales of securities available for sale 45 130 Brokerage commissions 251 565 Insurance commissions and fees 5,110 5,149 Net interchange income 2,179 2,162 Earnings from Bank Owned Life Insurance 476 433 Dividends from correspondent banks 314 210 Other 709 610 Total non-interest income 10,911 11,072 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 15,582 15,092 Occupancy and equipment 1,894 1,700 Audits and examinations 361 437 State and local business and occupation taxes 964 741 FDIC insurance & WA state assessments 579 523 Legal and professional fees 789 577 Net (gain) on foreclosed real estate (94 ) — Check losses and charge-offs 270 228 Low-income housing investment losses 114 (157 ) Data processing 3,524 3,506 Product delivery 755 633 Other 2,346 2,137 Total non-interest expense 27,084 25,417 Income before income taxes 15,737 17,385 Income Taxes 2,972 2,881 Net income 12,765 14,504 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 101 95 Net income attributable to Cashmere Valley Bank $ 12,664 $ 14,409 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 3.44 $ 3.70 Diluted $ 3.42 $ 3.69

SOURCE: Cashmere Valley Bank

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