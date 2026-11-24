Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KDOZ)(OTCQB:KDOZF), a full-stack global advertising platform powered by contextual AI, enabling brand performance without reliance on personal data, is pleased to announce theresults of its 2026 Annual General Meeting.

At the Annual General Meeting of the shareholders held on November 24, 2026, in Vancouver, Canada, the shareholders of the Company:

(a) Set the number of directors to be six.

FOR AGAINST NON VOTE 54,329,560 47,108 nil

(b) Elected the following persons to serve as directors until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly elected or appointed:

Mr. T. M. Williams

Mr. J. M. Williams

Mr. E. Ben Tora

Ms. F. Curtis (Non-Executive Director)

Mr. C. Kalborg (Non-Executive Director)

Mr. M. David (Non-Executive Director)

NOMINEE FOR WITHHOLD NON VOTE Mr. T. M. Williams 53,332,723 53,350 990,595 Mr. J. M. Williams 53,333,723 52,350 990,595 Mr. E. Ben Tora 53,340,723 45,350 990,595 Ms. F. Curtis 53,319,773 66,300 990,595 Mr. C. Kalborg 53,340,773 45,300 990,595 Mr. M. David 53,340,773 45,300 990,595

(c) Appointed Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company’s independent auditor for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026.

FOR WITHHOLD NON VOTE 54,374,342 2,326 nil

(d) Ratified and approved the Company’s existing 10% “rolling” stock option plan (the “2024 Option Plan“), which was initially approved by the shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting.

FOR AGAINST NON VOTE 53,252,268 133,805 990,595

Mr. J. M. Williams will continue as CEO and Mr. T. M. Williams will continue to serve as Chairman.

For full details of the Company’s operations and financial results, please refer to the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov, the Kidoz Inc. corporate website at https://investor.kidoz.net or the SEDAR+ website at https://www.sedarplus.ca.

About Kidoz Inc.

Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KDOZ)(OTCQB:KDOZF) (www.kidoz.net) is a full-stack global advertising platform powered by contextual AI, enabling brand performance in mobile games without reliance on personal data.

Originally developed for children’s digital environments, where compliance and safety requirements are among the highest, Kidoz delivers privacy-first advertising without reliance on personal data tracking or behavioural profiling. Its technology combines proprietary SDK integrations, the Kidoz Privacy Shield, and the Kite IQ contextual AI engine to match advertising to content, environment, and geography, in alignment with COPPA, GDPR-K, Apple ATT, and global standards.

The platform supports both children’s and all-ages audiences through its Kidoz and Prado offerings, enabling brands to scale performance across the global mobile gaming ecosystem using safe, trusted, contextual, privacy-first targeting.

Google-certified and Apple-approved, Kidoz reaches a global audience across mobile apps and games and is trusted by leading global brands.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is available in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and its other filings available on EDGAR and SEDAR+.

For more information contact:

Henry Bromley

CFO

ir@kidoz.net

(888) 374-2163

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Kidoz Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire