Paul Pickhardt to Retire Following Distinguished SBA Lending Career; Alan Thomes Appointed to Lead Government Guaranteed Lending

Climate First Bank CEO: “Paul has built an exceptional SBA franchise, and Alan is uniquely qualified to lead its next chapter of growth.”

Climate First Bank, the world’s first FDIC-insured digital community bank founded to combat the climate crisis, today announced a leadership transition within its Government Guaranteed Lending division. Paul Pickhardt, EVP, Director of Government Guaranteed Lending, will retire effective December 31, 2026, following a distinguished career in SBA lending and banking leadership. Effective November 2, 2026, Alan Thomes has assumed the role of EVP, Director of Government Guaranteed Lending and will lead the Bank’s SBA division.

To ensure a seamless transition, Pickhardt will serve as EVP, Senior SBA Advisor through year-end, providing strategic guidance and support as Thomes assumes day-to-day leadership responsibilities.

Lex Ford, CEO of Climate First Bank, said, “Paul’s contributions to Climate First Bank have been instrumental in building a nationally recognized SBA lending platform and establishing the strong foundation we have today. On behalf of the entire organization, I want to thank him for his leadership, dedication, and service. We are equally excited to welcome Alan into this role. His deep SBA expertise, proven track record of building high-performing lending organizations, and passion for serving small businesses make him the ideal leader to guide our SBA division into its next phase of growth.”

Pickhardt expressed confidence in the future of the division and appreciation for the relationships that have shaped his tenure at Climate First Bank.

“It has been a privilege to help build the SBA business at Climate First Bank alongside an exceptional team,” said Pickhardt. “I am grateful for the support and partnership of Ken LaRoe, Lex Ford, Jeff Cowherd, and so many talented colleagues across the organization. Most importantly, I have complete confidence in Alan’s leadership and believe the SBA division is positioned for continued success and growth in the years ahead.”

Thomes brings more than 25 years of commercial and SBA lending experience to his new position. Throughout his banking career, he has built, scaled, and led successful SBA lending platforms, including transforming an underutilized SBA product into a dedicated commercial line of business that became a Top 10 national SBA lender. He has also overseen an SBA loan portfolio exceeding $1.5 billion and has extensive experience developing lending teams, implementing credit policies and strategies, and expanding SBA programs on a national scale.

A graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at LSU, Thomes holds a degree in Finance from Winthrop University and has built a reputation for disciplined growth, operational excellence, and strong client relationships throughout the SBA lending industry.

“As we continue to expand our impact and support entrepreneurs across the country, Alan’s experience and leadership will help ensure Climate First Bank remains a premier partner for small business owners seeking access to capital and opportunities for growth,” Ford added.

About Climate First Bank

Recognized as the fastest growing new bank in America, Climate First Bank is the world’s first FDIC-insured, values based, digital community bank founded to combat the climate crisis. A Certified B Corp, 1 percent for the Planet member and operationally net-zero since it opened its doors in June 2021, the Bank offers a complete, full-service portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products powered by technology to meet the expectations of today’s consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. The Bank reports annually on its impact in line with corporate social responsibility goals. Member FDIC.

For more information, please visit www.climatefirstbank.com.

Contact Information:

John Collins

john@CollinsSG.com

SOURCE: Climate First Bank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire