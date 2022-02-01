Keyfactor Joins the Connectivity Standards Alliance

The IoT Security Leader Will Fuel Digital Trust in Matter-Certified IoT Devices, Enabling Faster, More Secure Go to Market Product Strategies for Customers

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CertificateManagement—Keyfactor, the machine and IoT identity platform for modern enterprises, today announced it has joined the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), a leading organization that serves to create and promote universal, open standards for more secure product interaction and connection. Joining 260+ of the world’s most innovative brands, including Amazon, Apple and Google, among others, Keyfactor’s CSA membership validates the company’s approach to implement trust and authentication between connected devices and applications.

The ubiquity of connected devices continues to accelerate, forcing IoT product manufacturers to improve the overall security and experience for customers and consumers. As a leader in IoT security, Keyfactor understands the challenges of manufacturing devices and now, as a CSA member, the company will continue to play a vital role in paving the path for a more secure, connected future. Keyfactor’s PKI-based digital identity and integrity capabilities support every facet of digital trust for Matter-certified devices; the company’s common-criteria certified PKI, certificate lifecycle management and code-signing technologies offer full control of security embedded into IoT products and devices.

“Manufacturers continue to grapple with IoT product security implementation; currently, there is a missing link in true authentication and trust between devices and applications that exist in secure IoT systems,” said Ellen Boehm, SVP, IoT Strategy and Operations, Keyfactor. “Joining CSA alongside other IoT innovators, many of which are existing Keyfactor customers, will widen our reach and sustain our commitment towards helping IoT OEMs around the globe achieve reliable, secure connectivity.”

