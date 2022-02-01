Ayo Edebiri Receives an IMDb Starmeter Award During SXSW

Ayo Edebiri Receives the IMDb “Breakout Star” STARmeter Award, as Determined by IMDbPro Data on the Page Views of the More Than 200 Million Monthly Visitors to IMDb

Recent IMDb “Breakout Star” recipients include Emma D’Arcy, Regé-Jean Page, Simone Ashley, and Nicholas Braun

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IMDb:





WHAT: IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world’s most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, presented the IMDb “Breakout Star” STARmeter Award to Film Independent Spirit Award-winning and NAACP Image Award-nominated actress, writer, and producer Ayo Edebiri at the IMDb celebrity video studio (#IMDbStudio) during the 2023 SXSW Film Festival. IMDb STARmeter Awards recognize fan-favorite stars according to the IMDbPro STARmeter chart, which is determined by the page views of the more than 200 million unique monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. Learn more about IMDb STARmeter Awards at imdb.com/starmeterawards.

WHO: IMDb presented a “Breakout Star” STARmeter Award to Ayo Edebiri

WHY: Ayo Edebiri stars in the upcoming film Bottoms, which premiered at the SXSW Film Festival, and she was recently cast in the highly anticipated Marvel film Thunderbolts. Edebiri is a strong performer on the IMDb STARmeter chart, making her mark in 2022 as Sydney Adamu in the top IMDb user-rated series The Bear. She also appears in other IMDb popular titles, including Big Mouth and Abbott Elementary. Edebiri recently received the Rising Star Award presented by IMDbPro for her role in The Bear at the 2022 Critics Choice Association Celebration of Black Cinema and Television.

WHEN: Ayo Edebiri accepted the IMDb STARmeter Award during a visit to the invitation-only IMDb celebrity photo and video studio (#IMDbStudio) at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival. Original IMDb coverage of the festival is available at www.imdb.com/sxsw and on IMDb social media channels, including TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

PHOTOS: Download and use award presentation images.

VIDEO: View the award presentation video.

QUOTES: In the acceptance video, Edebiri thanks fans for the IMDb “Breakout” STARmeter Award, saying that she uses IMDb “all the time. I’m looking up what people are working on, I’m checking STARmeters all day, I’m looking up trivia, and it’s been a great ride getting to be able to work on projects that people are interested in.” Edebiri shared that “there are a host of character actors” who have inspired her comedy career, including Danny Glover, Tony Shalhoub, Walton Goggins, Christopher Walken, Erica Alexander, Jim Carrey, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Aubrey Plaza.

About IMDb

IMDb is the world’s most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities. Products and services to help fans decide what to watch and where to watch it include: the IMDb website for desktop and mobile devices; apps for iOS and Android; and X-Ray on Prime Video. IMDb also produces IMDb original video series and podcasts. For entertainment industry professionals, IMDb provides IMDbPro and Box Office Mojo. IMDb licenses information from its vast and authoritative database to third-party businesses worldwide; learn more at developer.imdb.com. IMDb is an Amazon company. For more information, visit imdb.com/press and follow @IMDb.

Contacts

[email protected]