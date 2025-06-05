Kapsch TrafficCom’s Aafiya Shah Nominated to Prestigious Transportation Research Board Committee

Kapsch TrafficCom is proud to announce that Solution Consultant Aafiya Shah has been appointed to the Transportation Research Board’s (TRB) Committee on Regional Transportation Systems Management and Operations.

This prestigious appointment places Aafiya among a distinguished group of leaders, including senior staff from the Federal Highway Administration, state departments of transportation, metropolitan planning organizations, universities, and industry experts.

Aafiya Shah, who has been with Kapsch TrafficCom for eight years, will serve as a “young member” of the TRB committee for a three-year term starting on April 15, 2025. Her responsibilities will include:

Identifying research needs across transportation modes and disciplines.

Developing the content of TRB’s annual meeting and other conferences.

Reviewing papers submitted for the annual meeting and/or other conferences.

Providing a forum for discussion and information exchange.

Contributing to the advancement of transportation through promoting research and innovation.

Reflecting on her nomination, Aafiya comments: “This nomination comes with a lot of responsibilities, but I am excited to be able to learn from the experienced professionals that form the Committee. Shaping the future of the transportation system is a great honor.”

Aafiya is based in Rockville, Maryland, and serves as the program coordinator and deputy program manager for the Regional Multi-Modal Mobility Program (RM3P), led by the Virginia Department of Transportation. The RM3P’s mission is to leverage the collaborative use of real-time data by Virginia’s public and private sectors to improve travel safety, reliability, and mobility, and to give the public the tools to make more informed travel choices.

JB Kendrick, President at Kapsch TrafficCom North America, expresses her enthusiasm for Aafiya’s appointment: “We are all thrilled to see Aafiya recognized for her expertise and dedication to the field of intelligent transportation systems. Her nomination to the TRB committee is a testament to the innovative spirit she brings to the team. Considering the great work she does as part of the RM3P, I am not surprised by her appointment. I look forward to seeing the positive impact she will make in shaping the future of transportation.”

Kapsch TrafficCom congratulates Aafiya Shah on this remarkable achievement and is confident that her contributions to the TRB committee will push the transportation industry forward.

What is the TRB?

The Transportation Research Board (TRB) is a division of the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. It provides expert advice on transportation issues, conducts research, and facilitates the exchange of knowledge among transportation professionals. TRB’s mission is to promote innovation and progress in transportation through research and information sharing, influencing policy decisions and advancing the field to improve safety, efficiency, and sustainability in transportation systems.

