KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME Syncs Up With the Anime, Soshiro Hoshina Wearing Numbers Weapon 10, Now Available!

Get Up to 10 Gacha Tickets From the New Login Bonus!

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME, co-produced by Akatsuki Games, TOHO, and Production I.G, is thrilled to announce that Soshiro Hoshina, wearing Numbers Weapon 10, debuts in the game right after his appearance in the latest episode of the Kaiju No. 8 anime. To celebrate this collaboration with the anime, players can obtain up to 10 Gacha tickets with login bonus rewards.

◆Simultaneously with the anime! ★5 Soshiro Hoshina wearing Numbers Weapon 10 debuts in the game!

The ★5 Character [United Front] Soshiro Hoshina wearing Identified Kaiju Weapon Numbers 10 has been added to the game!

Following his story arc in Episode 22 of the Kaiju No. 8 anime (aired September 20th), Hoshina, tag-teaming with Kaiju No. 10, now leaps into action in the game!

Additional assets, including the ★5 Character [United Front] Soshiro Hoshina and ★5 Weapon SW-Susanoo (Twin Swords), are available in the attached press asset folder.

■ KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME – Pickup Character Trailer: [United Front] Soshiro Hoshina

https://youtu.be/LrsTl91eqRE

◆ Soshiro Hoshina Character Story Now Available!

The character story for [United Front] Soshiro Hoshina is now live in KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME. This new episode highlights the activation experiment of a new Identified Kaiju Weapon infused with the power of Kaiju No. 10.

As Hoshina prepares for the battles ahead, he pushes himself to unlock even greater strength. But can he master a weapon with a will of its own, and uncover what it is he truly seeks?

Players can experience the story by heading to Story > Characters in the game and selecting [United Front] Soshiro Hoshina.

◆ [United Front] Soshiro Hoshina Release Celebration Login Bonus

Get up to 5 THE GAME Gacha Tickets and 5 Pickup Gacha Tickets just by logging in during the event period.

*For more details, please check out the in-game announcement.

■ Introduction

Naoya Matsumoto’s hit manga series, Kaiju No. 8, has been serialized on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+, and with over 19 million copies printed and distributed in Japan (including digital editions) across 16 published volumes. The anime Kaiju No. 8 has also garnered immense popularity not only in Japan but also worldwide, particularly in North America.

Following its global success, Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME, co-produced by the powerhouse team of Akatsuki Games, TOHO, and Production I.G, is now officially available on the App Store and Google Play, with a Steam® release coming soon.

■ About KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME

Title: Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME

Planning & Production: Akatsuki Games Inc., TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc.

Development & Operation: Akatsuki Games Inc.

Publicity Cooperation: TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc.

Distribution: Akatsuki Games Inc.

Available Platforms: App Store, Google Play, Steam

Supported Languages: Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, French

Price: Free-to-play (with in-app purchases)

Copyright Notice:

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA

© Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G

Official Game Website: https://kj8-thegame.com/

Official Game X: https://x.com/kj8_TheGame_EN

Official Game YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@kj8-TheGame-EN

AppStore: https://apps.apple.com/jp/app/kaiju-no-8-the-game/id6742088839

GooglePlay: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.aktsk.games.kaiju_no8_the_game

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3393070

Dedicated Careers Page for Game Developers: https://games.aktsk.jp/recruit-k8/

■ About Anime Kaiju No. 8

Based on the popular manga series by Naoya Matsumoto, serialized on Shonen Jump+ (Shueisha) since 2020, the anime Kaiju No. 8 portrays intense battles between the Japan Defense Force, tasked with eliminating Kaiju, and the monstrous creatures that routinely threaten human lives. The original manga has surpassed 18 million copies in circulation (including digital editions), and the series has accumulated over 700 million views on Shonen Jump+ as of April 2025.

The anime aired from April to June 2024 and quickly gained massive popularity, reaching No. 1 on domestic daily rankings across major streaming platforms in Japan. A theatrical compilation of Season 1, including the side story Hoshina’s Day Off, premiered in Japan on March 28, 2025. Generating excitement since then, Season 2 has been airing every Saturday at 11:00 p.m. on TV Tokyo and is streamed worldwide in real time via the official X account, drawing strong global reactions.

■ Company Overview: Akatsuki Games Inc.

It is our mission to connect the emotions of people around the world by putting our beliefs and “why” into games. We challenge ourselves to create global hits as a world-class game company with the highest standards of development and operation in Japan.

In addition to the experience of operating games such as Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle (published by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.) and Romancing SaGa Re; Universe (published by SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.), we are taking on the challenges of using high-end 3D graphics display and development on multiple devices. We will deliver the highest quality games for everyone around the world to enjoy.

Official Website: https://games.aktsk.jp/en/

Founded: December 2021

Representative: CEO Yuki Totsuka

Headquarters: 8F oak meguro, 2-13-30 Kamiosaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Kamiosaki, Shinagawa-ku, Business Activities: Game Development & Operations

Please be sure to include the following copyright notice when publishing articles or images related to this release:

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA

© Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G

Additional Assets: HERE

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaiju-no-8-the-game-syncs-up-with-the-anime-soshiro-hoshina-wearing-numbers-weapon-10-now-available-302562131.html

SOURCE Akatsuki Games Inc.