Intelligence Connects All, AI Empowers the Future: 2025 China International Consumer Electronics Exposition Opens in Qingdao

QINGDAO, China, Sept. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 2025 China International Consumer Electronics Exposition (CICE) officially commenced today at the Qingdao International Convention and Exhibition Center (Hongdao Hall). Drawing over 300 exhibitors from 17 countries and regions, the event spans an exhibition area of 60,000 square meters, making it the largest edition in the Expo’s history.

As the only national-level and professional exhibition of its kind in Shandong Province, CICE is organized by the Shandong Provincial People’s Government and co-hosted by the Qingdao Municipal People’s Government, the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products (CCCME), the Chinese Institute of Electronics (CIE), and the China Association of Communication Enterprises (CACE). Now in its 22nd edition, this year’s Expo is themed “Intelligence Connects All, AI Empowers the Future” focusing on global consumer electronics industry frontiers and future trends.

The exhibition features six dedicated zones showcasing the latest products and cutting-edge technologies across key sectors, including artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), low-altitude economy, smart mobility, smart home solutions, digital consumer goods, and international consumer electronics brands. With an emphasis on product launches and the integration of exhibition and trade, the CICE Expo is hosting 27 supporting events such as industry summits, business matchmaking sessions, and new product debuts, establishing a comprehensive, high-value platform for industry exchange and innovation-driven dialogue.

SOURCE China International Consumer Electronics Exposition