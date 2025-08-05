KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME Release Set for August 31! Major Game Details Revealed on “Kaiju No. 8 Day”!

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Based on Naoya Matsumoto’s hit manga series Kaiju No. 8, serialized on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ and with over 18 million copies printed and distributed in Japan (including digital editions) across 15 published volumes, the anime Kaiju No. 8 has garnered immense popularity not only in Japan but also worldwide, particularly in North America. Building on this global success, Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME, a new title for mobile and PC, is being developed by the powerhouse team of Akatsuki Games, TOHO, and Production I.G.

“Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME” Set to Release on August 31!

After much anticipation following the start of pre-registration on April 25 this year, the official release date for Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME has finally been set for August 31 (JST) .

Additionally, a new trailer and key visual have been unveiled! The artwork features the Japan Defense Force members, armed and ready, with Kaiju No. 8 at the forefront, as well as the original characters from CLOZER led by Sagan Shinomiya.



“Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME” Pre-Launch Trailer: https://youtu.be/IvaCylJo62o

After much anticipation following the start of pre-registration on this year, the official release date for Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME has finally been set for . Additionally, have been unveiled! “Kaiju No. 8 Day Special Program” — Check out Gameplay Footage by Masaya Fukunishi !

The “Kaiju No. 8 Day Special Program” aired on August 5 (JST), bringing with it a wave of new information about the game. During the broadcast, Masaya Fukunishi , the voice of protagonist Kafka Hibino / Kaiju No. 8, showcased the live gameplay footage! The high-end graphics and polished battle scenes were captivating, with many impressed by the exceptionally smooth and responsive controls. Viewers were also treated to a wealth of never-before-seen content, including Ultimates and “core exposure” sequences.



Kaiju No. 8 Day Special Program: https://www.youtube.com/live/E01oAIu6X_U

The aired on (JST), bringing with it a wave of new information about the game. During the broadcast, , the voice of protagonist Kafka Hibino / Kaiju No. 8, showcased the live gameplay footage! The high-end graphics and polished battle scenes were captivating, with many impressed by the exceptionally smooth and responsive controls. Viewers were also treated to a wealth of never-before-seen content, including Ultimates and “core exposure” sequences. Original Characters Officially Revealed!

The original character Sagan Shinomiya , first unveiled at the Defense Force Boot Camp in Yokohama on June 1 , now returns with exciting new developments. We are pleased to announce the official reveal of the members of CLOZER, a special unit under Sagan’s command, dedicated to dealing with the Kaiju Dimensional Gate.

＜Chester Lochburn＞

A former member of the UK’s defense force, Chester once served as the captain of a special operations unit.

Within CLOZER, he often takes on the role of a strategist, advising Sagan when she attempts reckless actions.

Demonstrating high unleashed combat power with various weapon types, Chester is a powerful character capable of selecting the optimal weapon for each Kaiju he neutralizes.

＜Suited＞

A genius physicist and biologist responsible for all weapons development at CLOZER.

Suited conducts cross-disciplinary research and development using Kaiju. Her unbridled imagination allows her to create a wide range of weapons.

As such, Suited stands out as a completely new type of character, unlike any seen before in the Kaiju No. 8 universe.

＜Sagan Shinomiya＞

Stay tuned to see how Sagan Shinomiya, the original character from CLOZER—Chester and Suited, will take action in this exciting new original story of Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME!

Latest In-Game Footage Now Revealed! The special program also showcased a stream of newly released in-game footage. In addition to cutscenes featured within the game’s story mode, the program unveiled original Kaiju created exclusively for the game.



Kaiju No. 8 Day Special Program: https://www.youtube.com/live/E01oAIu6X_U

Pre-registrations Hit over 850,000! The number of pre-registrations for Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME has officially surpassed 850,000!

Based on the total number of pre-registrations, players will receive exclusive characters and awesome in-game items when the game launches. As part of this reward tier, it has been confirmed that players will receive ★4 [Aiming for Greater Heights] Mina Ashiro and ★4 [Blade Specialist] Soshiro Hoshina, both playable in-game. Furthermore, once the total number of pre-registrations reaches one million, players will be able to claim a ★5 character of their choice!

About KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME

Title: Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME

Planning & Production: Akatsuki Games Inc., TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc.

Development & Operation: Akatsuki Games Inc.

Publicity Cooperation: TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc.

Distribution: Akatsuki Games Inc.

Available Platforms: App Store, Google Play, Steam

Supported Languages: Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, French

Price: Free-to-play (with in-app purchases)

Copyright Notice: © JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA © Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G https://kj8-thegame.com/ Official Game Website:

https://x.com/kj8_TheGame_EN Official Game X:

https://www.youtube.com/@kj8-TheGame-EN Official Game YouTube:

https://apps.apple.com/jp/app/kaiju-no-8-the-game/id6742088839 AppStore:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.aktsk.games.kaiju_no8_the_game GooglePlay:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3393070 Steam:

https://games.aktsk.jp/recruit-k8/ Dedicated Careers Page for Game Developers:

About Anime Kaiju No. 8

Based on the popular manga series by Naoya Matsumoto, serialized on Shonen Jump+ (Shueisha) since 2020, the anime Kaiju No. 8 portrays intense battles between the Japan Defense Force, tasked with eliminating Kaiju, and the monstrous creatures that routinely threaten human lives. The original manga has surpassed 18 million copies in circulation (including digital editions), and the series has accumulated over 700 million views on Shonen Jump+ as of April 2025. The anime aired from April to June 2024 and quickly gained massive popularity, reaching No. 1 on domestic daily rankings across major streaming platforms in Japan. A theatrical compilation of Season 1, including the side story Hoshina’s Day Off, premiered in Japan on March 28, 2025. Generating excitement since then, Season 2 has been airing every Saturday at 11:00 p.m. on TV Tokyo and is streamed worldwide in real time via the official X account, drawing strong global reactions. https://kaiju-no8.net/ Official Website:

Official X: https://x.com/KaijuNo8_O

Company Overview: Akatsuki Games Inc.

It is our mission to connect the emotions of people around the world by putting our beliefs and “why” into games. We challenge ourselves to create global hits as a world-class game company with the highest standards of development and operation in Japan. In addition to the experience of operating games such as Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle (published by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.) and Romancing SaGa Re; Universe (published by SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.), we are taking on the challenges of using high-end 3D graphics display and development on multiple devices. We will deliver the highest quality games for everyone around the world to enjoy. https://games.aktsk.jp/en/ Official Website:

Founded: December 2021

Representative: CEO Yuki Totsuka

Headquarters: 8F oak meguro, 2-13-30 Kamiosaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Business Activities: Game Development & Operations

Please be sure to include the following copyright notice when publishing articles or images related to this release:

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA

© Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G

Additional Assets: HERE

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaiju-no-8-the-game-release-set-for-august-31-major-game-details-revealed-on-kaiju-no-8-day-302521735.html

SOURCE Akatsuki Games Inc.