Collette Health Partners with Virtual Nursing Pioneer Dr. Bonnie Clipper to Advance Industry-Leading Virtual Care Solutions

NOBLESVILLE, Ind., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Collette Health, the only virtual care platform that unifies virtual observation, virtual nursing, and workforce augmentation into one scalable solution, today announced a strategic consulting partnership with Dr. Bonnie Clipper, DNP, MA, MBA, RN, CENP, FAAN, a nationally recognized virtual nursing pioneer and founder of the Virtual Nursing Academy. The collaboration will focus on enhancing Collette Health’s virtual nursing solutions and accelerating the adoption of best practices across the healthcare industry.

Dr. Clipper brings decades of executive leadership and groundbreaking expertise in virtual nursing implementation to the partnership. As the creator of the Virtual Nursing Academy and a former VP of Innovation at the American Nurses Association, she has been instrumental in educating healthcare organizations on building, launching, and optimizing virtual care delivery models. Her work has transformed how hospital-based nursing care is delivered nationwide.

“Dr. Clipper is widely recognized as the leading authority on virtual nursing implementation and optimization,” said Holly Miller, CEO of Collette Health. “Her deep understanding of the operational, clinical, and strategic considerations required for successful virtual care programs perfectly complements our mission to provide human-centered virtual nursing solutions. This partnership will enhance our ability to support healthcare organizations in their virtual care journey while advancing industry standards.”

This strategic consulting partnership will focus on leveraging Dr. Clipper’s extensive knowledge of virtual nursing models, care transformation, and organizational change management to further strengthen Collette Health’s platform and service offerings. The collaboration will also explore opportunities to enhance educational resources and best practices for healthcare organizations implementing virtual nursing programs.

Dr. Clipper’s credentials include serving as a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Executive Nurse Fellow and authoring multiple publications on nursing innovation, including “The Innovation Handbook: A Nurse Leader’s Guide to Transforming Nursing.” She is a sought-after speaker on healthcare technology topics, including artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and robotics.

The collaboration builds on Collette Health’s successful expansion into virtual nursing, announced in 2024, as the company continues advancing hybrid workforce models that blend virtual and bedside nursing teams. Dr. Clipper’s operational expertise will help accelerate the adoption and optimization of these proven virtual nursing capabilities across Collette Health’s growing partner network.

About Collette Health

Collette Health is the only virtual care platform powered by predictive, privacy-first AI that unifies virtual observation, virtual nursing, and workforce augmentation into one scalable, future-ready solution. Named 2025 Best in KLAS for Virtual Sitting & Nursing, it delivers 6× ROI in under six months while reducing network bandwidth by 20× compared to competitors.

Trusted by more than 170 hospitals, Collette Health has delivered over 15 million observation hours, prevented more than 100,000 patient falls, and generated $3.5 billion in savings by reducing sitter labor 80% and overtime 30%. Built on an API-first hybrid edge-cloud architecture, the platform integrates natively, creating a unified virtual care ecosystem that adapts and evolves as hospital needs grow. Learn more at collettehealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

