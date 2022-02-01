JVC Professional Video Releases Several Solutions for a Complete Production Workflow at NAB 2023

Affordable Selection of Switchers and Controllers Prove Ideal for Budget Conscious Facilities

WAYNE, NJ, APRIL 12, 2023 ― JVC Professional Video, a division of JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation, introduces several new entry-level solutions aimed at smaller production teams―such as houses of worship, college sports broadcasters and local news OTA stations―at the 2023 NAB Show (Booth C4218). Among these is the new RM-LP5G CONNECTED CAM™ PTZ Joystick Controller,which will be available as part of a bundle with two JVC PTZ cameras. The company is also unveiling the KM-HD6 CONNECTED CAMSix-Input Hardware Switcher, the KM-IP8 or KM-IP8S4 CONNECTED CAMvMix Studio Switchers, and the RM-LP350G CONNECTED CAM vMix Control Surface.

“With growing expectations from viewers for broadcast-quality content, JVC recognizes the need for organizations of all sizes to expand their video production capabilities,” says Joseph D’Amico, Vice President, JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation. “The addition of these affordable new production tools will enable budget conscious studios, venues and arenas to have high-quality, glass to glass workflow solutions. It is our hope that in offering these products, JVC can provide a wider scope of users with price effective, easy to configure equipment and support from a single manufacturer.”

The RM-LP5G CONNECTED CAMCompact Joystick PTZ Controller features a dual-axis joystick and zoom bridge, capable of managing up to five PTZ cameras. This compact solution supports VISCA, UDP and PELCO P/D control protocols over IP, RS422 and RS232. Additionally, the controller’s four-color LED multiscreen display affords ease of setup and operation. Available only as part of a bundled package with two or more JVC PTZ cameras, the controller is perfect for smaller market organizations looking to provide network-caliber productions.

Offered both as standalone and in a package, the KM-HD6 CONNECTED CAMSix-Input Switcher features four SDI and two HDMI inputs, with a USB Type-C output that enables users to stream video with embedded audio to any platform, such as YouTube, Facebook and Zoom. Additional output options include two 3G/HD/SD-SDI, one HDMI PGM (program) and one SDI AUX, as well as one each of HDMI and SDI multi-view outputs. The switcher also boasts a variety of production options, such as automatic cut transitions; mix, fade and wipe effects; adjustable PiP/PoP window; and a GPIO interface for live tally. Further, the integrated audio mixer features 3.5mm and RCA audio input and output, along with USB Type-C HDMI- and SDI-embedded audio.

As an alternative to the KM-HD6, users can opt for the KM-IP8 or KM-IP8S4 CONNECTED CAMvMix Studio Switchers, which can each manage up to eight NDI inputs using vMix 4K licensed software for Windows 11 Pro. The KM-IP8S4 also features four 3G-SDI inputs with bi-directional connectors and mini-SDI-to-SDI cables. Both 2RU devices offer several output options, including one 3G-SDI, one HDMI, and four DisplayPort; as well as a Gigabit Ethernet network port. vMix is a complete live video production software solution that provides live mixing, switching, recording and live streaming of SD, full HD and 4K.

A desktop controller for vMix, the RM-LP350G CONNECTED CAM vMix Control Surface works with the KM-IP8 Studio Computer to enable traditional-style switching. It provides four-channel PTZ camera presets, panning and zoom, and features a low-profile transition fader. The controller also supports 12-channel PGM and PVW switching, as well as selectable PGM/PVW in four groups of 12 downstream key settings.

The RM-LP5U/two-PTZ bundle will be offered beginning in late April 2023. Package pricing will vary depending on the camera model selection, starting at $2,349. The other solutions will be available starting in May 2023, with list prices at $899 for the KM-HD6, $4,999 for the KM-IP8, $5,499 for the KM-IP8S4 and $749 RM-LP350. Complete details are available on the JVC Professional Video website at http://pro.jvc.com.