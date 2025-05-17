Juuli Launches Visa Corporate Card Across Europe, Empowering 1.7 Million Freelancers with Modern Business Finance Tools

Juuli launches Visa Corporate Card in Europe, empowering freelancers with smart, fee-free business finance tools.

Juuli, a leading fintech platform built for independent professionals, today announced the official launch of the Juuli Visa Corporate Card across the European Economic Area (EEA). Designed specifically for freelancers, the card provides a seamless way to manage business expenses, separate professional and personal finances, and operate with the financial infrastructure traditionally reserved for large companies.

Issued in partnership with Stripe Technology Europe Limited and licensed by Visa Europe, the Juuli Visa Corporate Card is available in both virtual and physical formats-with no activation or annual fees, and no credit checks required. It offers freelancers global payment capabilities and integrated expense tracking tools to match the evolving demands of modern independent work.

“Freelancers are legitimate business owners who deserve access to professional financial tools,” said Sinan Elver, CEO of Juuli. “The Juuli Visa Corporate Card is our latest step toward giving freelancers across Europe the same financial legitimacy and operational efficiency as traditional enterprises.”

Meeting the Needs of Europe’s Evolving Freelance Workforce

The European freelance economy continues to expand, with 1.7 million self-employed professionals in the Netherlands alone, according to recent data from the Dutch Chamber of Commerce. As flexible work models become more mainstream, freelancers are driving agility and specialized expertise within organizations across sectors.

Juuli’s new card responds to growing demand for business-oriented financial solutions tailored to the freelance model, especially as:

67% of freelancers report difficulties accessing business banking services

Over 43% operate internationally, requiring global payment support

More than half of Gen Z workers now engage in freelance work

Freelance businesses report average annual revenues exceeding $80,000

With increasing reliance on freelancers across tech, marketing, creative, and consulting sectors, Juuli’s corporate card bridges a longstanding gap in financial services for self-employed professionals.

A Purpose-Built Financial Tool for the Freelance Era

Available immediately across the EEA, the Juuli Visa Corporate Card delivers key features including:

Easy onboarding with no credit checks or minimum income requirements

Real-time business expense tracking and spending controls

International payment support across multiple currencies

No hidden fees, subscription costs, or activation charges

The launch aligns with Juuli’s mission to empower freelancers to operate as full-fledged businesses without needing to establish legal entities. Through its platform, freelancers can already invoice globally, accept payments in over 20 channels, and manage client projects in multiple currencies-all within a pay-as-you-go structure.

About Juuli

Juuli is a European fintech platform designed for the freelance economy. From seamless invoicing and global payments to business management tools and now the Juuli Visa Corporate Card, the company offers a full suite of services tailored to independent professionals. With a growing user base across Europe, Juuli continues to support freelancers in building structured, financially empowered businesses on their own terms.

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Burcin Cakmak Gungor

Organization: Juuli

Email: burcin@juuli.com

Website: www.juuli.com

SOURCE: Juuli

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire