Canadian Healthcare Consumers Urge Fixes to Digital Health Shortfalls in New Survey – Black Book Research

A newly released national survey from Black Book Research, conducted in April 2025, reveals that Canadian healthcare consumers are embracing digital tools like virtual care, online appointment scheduling, and patient portals, but they’re also encountering persistent frustrations that risk undermining progress. As the healthcare IT community prepares for e-Health Canada 2025 (June 1-3, Toronto), these insights spotlight where vendors, providers, and policymakers need to close the gaps.

The independent survey gathered responses from 700 adult healthcare consumers across all provinces and territories, offering a current snapshot of patient experience and expectations in Canada’s digital health journey.

Digital Health: High Demand, Uneven Delivery

The survey shows strong consumer interest in digital tools-particularly electronic health records access, virtual appointments, and real-time communication with providers. Yet adoption is outpacing satisfaction in several areas, revealing friction points that industry stakeholders must address.

91% of respondents want immediate access to their personal health records, yet only 13% have successfully accessed their information. Among those who did access their records, 76% avoided unnecessary in-person visits, demonstrating how digital access can streamline care and reduce strain on providers. 62% have used virtual care, with generally high satisfaction, but frustrations remain over disconnected systems and lack of post-visit follow-up by 54% of those system clients.

Appointment Scheduling and Patient Communication Need Polish

87% of consumers praised the ease of online appointment tools, but nearly 56% said they still receive duplicate messages or delayed confirmations. 90% cited inconsistent communication between providers and poor integration of digital services with traditional care experiences.

Interoperability and Information Sharing: The Top Concern

The biggest barrier to consumer satisfaction remains fragmented health systems. Despite overwhelming support for shared digital records, less than 17% of respondents believe their providers effectively exchange patient information. 97% of patients continue to report having to repeat their histories and diagnoses across clinics and hospitals, even within the same city or province.

Equity and Digital Inclusion Remain Gaps

Disparities in digital access are still prominent. Rural and lower-income respondents reported limited access to portals and virtual services, citing broadband issues and low digital literacy. Older adults also noted challenges navigating apps and complex portals-highlighting the need for simplified, inclusive digital design.

Key Takeaway for e-Health Canada Attendees

Vendors and health system leaders attending e-Health Canada 2025 should use this consumer data as a lens for evaluating their product development, go-to-market strategies, and long-term innovation plans.

As the Canadian healthcare IT ecosystem gathers in Toronto, Black Book Research urges stakeholders to prioritize the following:

Seamless interoperability across regions and vendors

User-friendly platforms that reduce friction, not add to it

Inclusive design that considers marginalized and tech-limited populations

Real-time access and actionable data for patients and providers alike

About the Survey

The 2025 Canadian Consumer Digital Health Survey was conducted independently by Black Book Research, a vendor-neutral organization specializing in healthcare polling and satisfaction studies. The survey, fielded in April 2025, reflects anonymized input from 700 Canadian adults who had recent experiences with digital healthcare tools. No vendors or sponsors were involved in the survey design, analysis, or release.

