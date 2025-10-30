Just Flow Events & Marketing Welcomes Fresh Talent to the Team

MANCHESTER, N.H., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Just Flow Events & Marketing, a full-service strategic marketing agency, has expanded its Manchester-based team with the addition of two new staff members.

Lilli Baumgardner of Merrimac, MA serves as Social Media Communications Specialist, executing the social media marketing campaigns of the agency’s clients, including strategic development and creative implementation. She has an associate’s degree from Northern Essex Community College, a bachelor’s degree from Merrimack College, and an MBA with a concentration in Marketing from Endicott College. Baumgardner has a background in small business marketing and has held several roles that strengthened her dynamic skillset.

Alexa Skinner of Goffstown is the agency’s Marketing Assistant. She supports the team by combining meaningful insights with hands-on execution to ensure strategies deliver results. She began her professional career with multiple internships and social media-focused roles that fueled her passion for digital marketing and client engagement. Skinner graduated from Keene State College with a Bachelor of Science degree in business management with a minor in marketing.

“We are thrilled to welcome these talented new team members to Just Flow. Their fresh perspectives and enthusiasm will spark new ideas to enhance and increase our impact for clients,” says Ami D’Amelio, CEO & President of Just Flow Events & Marketing. “As our agency grows, their energy and creativity are exactly what we need to build on our success and provide outcomes with even greater value.”

Supporting clients since 2010, Just Flow provides event planning and management, strategic marketing and branding, social media management, website development, graphic design, copywriting, and other related corporate communication services. Just Flow offers extensive experience in a variety of industries, including education, fine arts, healthcare and medical, high tech, hospitality and dining, manufacturing, membership organizations, professional services, nonprofits and more. With headquarters in downtown Manchester, the full-service agency provides services for clients across New Hampshire and throughout the Northeast. For more information, visit justflownh.com.

