Bitcoin Trading Cards Rebrands as Based Trading Cards, Signaling New Era for Collectible Innovation

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The independent collectible company formerly known as Bitcoin Trading Cards has officially rebranded as Based Trading Cards, marking a bold new chapter for one of the most innovative brands in the hobby. Since its 2022 launch, Based Trading Cards has fused nostalgia, education, and scarcity into a movement that’s redefining the future of collectibles. The recent rebrand reflects both its expanding audience and its deeper creative mission.

The company’s recent collections include the blockbuster Orange Pill in a Pack (OPP) Series 3: Warriors vs. Villains and a collaboration with Bitcoin Magazine, and have nearly sold out and achieved record-breaking secondary market sales on Scare City, eBay, and COMC. Standout sales include a Silk Road Founder Card selling for 0.41 BTC, an Orange Pill in a Box S1 box going for 0.27 BTC ($29,000), and rare Greg Foss and Tone Vays cards fetching 0.26 BTC each. These milestones underscore the brand’s surging global demand and growing reputation as one of the most collectible, story-driven series in modern card history.

The next major releases, including OPP Series 4: The Simulation and Satoshi’s Heroes, are both generating major anticipation ahead of its early 2026 launch, with pre-orders beginning this Fall. Meanwhile, the limited packs and boxes of OPP Series 3, Spirit of Satoshi and the Genesis Series remain available for newcomers eager to join the Based Trading Cards community. Genesis Series packs are priced perfectly for newcomers and collectors looking to share the experience without worrying about missing high-value chase cards. Genesis cards spark meaningful conversations about the broken fiat system, the power of freedom, and Bitcoin, the world’s first freedom money.

Founded on the principles of transparency, decentralization, and education, Based Trading Cards was created to restore authenticity and meaning to the trading card experience. Since earning PSA accreditation shortly after its founding, the brand has continued to legitimize the collectible market and is approved for grading with all major companies, including CGC, Beckett, TAG, and more. Each limited-edition series is produced with full transparency, featuring finite print runs, premium materials, and original artwork from elite illustrators worldwide. While other companies keep their numbers secret, BTC discloses every print count, down to the base cards, directly on its website. Many cards in collections like OPP are created in direct partnership with key figures in the Bitcoin and finance world, including Michael Saylor, Adam Back, Alex Gladstein, Greg Foss, and Max Keiser.

For founder Alladan, the rebrand reflects both growth and a return to core values. “With Based Trading Cards, we’ve always believed in ‘building in the bear,’ creating and innovating even when the market isn’t at its peak, because that’s what true pioneers do,” he says. “The name ‘Based’ captures the essence of what we’re about with authenticity, independence, and the freedom to think for yourself. We’re not just making cards; we’re making culture.”

Each collection tells a story, blending artistry, financial literacy, and nostalgia to remind collectors of the joy of discovery and connection. “We want people to open a pack, not an app,” Alladan adds. “That feeling of curiosity, wonder, and freedom is what drives us.” As Based Trading Cards moves toward new 2026 collections and collaborations, the revolution in collectible culture is only getting started.

