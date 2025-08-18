Jules Woods Streamlines High-End TV and Film Sound Workflows With NUGEN Audio

LONDON, AUGUST 18, 2025 ― With a career that began in the backrooms of post-production facilities and evolved into leading sound for major scripted series and films, Jules Woods has made his mark as a trusted and innovative voice in the audio industry. Now Head of Scripted Sound and Re-recording Mixer at Splice Post, Woods has been instrumental in shaping the sonic identity of acclaimed titles like “Adolescence,” an Emmy-nominated Netflix breakout series. Among its 13 nominations, the show was recognized under the “Outstanding Sound Editing” and “Outstanding Sound Mixing” categories ― a testament to the work of Woods and the team at Splice.

Throughout Woods’ journey, one thing has remained a consistent presence in his workflow: NUGEN Audio plug-ins. Woods began working regularly with NUGEN tools in 2016 and has since incorporated them into the core of his mixing templates. Today, his go-to solutions from the brand include VisLM for loudness metering, Halo Upmix for immersive sound mixing and the latest DialogCheck software for intelligibility monitoring. These plug-ins have supported him on a variety of high-profile projects, including scripted content for Netflix and BBC.

“I’ve used tons of loudness metering tools over the years, but NUGEN’s VisLM always stood out,” says Woods. “It has the most intuitive user interface without compromising on detail. I can glance at it mid-session and instantly understand how I am tracking for broadcast standards.”

For Woods, VisLM has become more than just a compliance tool, it has also helped train his instincts. “I use it so much that I’ve essentially trained my ears with it,” he says. “These days, I can mix without it and still stay within spec, but I always keep it on screen. It’s a perfect sanity check, especially when you’re deep into a long session and start to lose perspective.”

One key client for which VisLM is a non-negotiable is the BBC. “When we deliver drama content to them, they require a VisLM graph,” explains Woods. “They know how to read the shapes and can flag potential concerns based on those visuals. It’s another reason why VisLM is critical for us.”

Alongside VisLM, Woods often deploys Halo Upmix as a staple in his immersive mixes. “Many composers will still deliver their music in stereo, and Halo Upmix gives me a fantastic starting point. It transforms stereo scores or commercial music into something far more cinematic and immersive, which is crucial for theatrical or high-drama content,” he says. “I have even run background atmospheres through it. It folds down incredibly well, which is vital when checking mixes on consumer speakers after working in a 5.1 or Atmos room. I’ve never had a negative artifact caused by folding down content mixed through Halo Upmix.”

The most recent addition to Woods’ toolkit is NUGEN’s DialogCheck plug-in, which he says is a powerful support mechanism during sessions involving client reviews. “In the studio, our ears and our instincts are finely tuned. Clients usually trust our experience when highlighting potential clarity issues, but inside-out knowledge of the script can often cloud their intelligibility decisions,” he explains. “Having a tool like DialogCheck helps me back up my perspective with data. It shows when the algorithm isn’t recognizing the dialogue as clear enough, and that visual proof can be a tipping point in a creative discussion. I can see the solution becoming an even bigger part of delivery processes moving forward.”

According to Woods, NUGEN’s reputation in the industry only strengthens its appeal. “The name is trusted. Everyone knows their tools, and they just work,” he declares. “NUGEN plug-ins are reliable, which is huge in a fast-paced environment like ours. When I first joined Splice, they had a couple of VisLM licenses. Since then, many of our mixers have adopted the brand. It’s become a vital part of our workflow.”

As Splice enters an exciting period of growth in both High End Television (HETV) and theatrical feature film work, Woods remains committed to keeping his workflow modern, collaborative and focused on the creative integrity in every mix. With NUGEN plug-ins at his side, he’s confident he can deliver clarity, compliance and cinematic depth, no matter the format.