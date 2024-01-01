Barefoot Sound Taps Advanced Systems Group for Design and Integration of First Immersive Audio Demo Studio

Renowned manufacturer of studio monitors, Barefoot Sound, has launched its first Dolby Atmos demo space. Built in partnership with Advanced Systems Group, LLC (ASG), the studio is designed to demonstrate the power and precision of Barefoot’s professional speaker line in a precisely tuned, Dolby-certified environment. Located in the iconic Lot at Formosa in West Hollywood, “the Barefoot Sound Experience” provides clients, partners, and prospects with a hands-on experience that showcases the capability of Barefoot Sound monitors in a 7.1.4 Atmos studio.

To read the full announcement, please visit the ASG news page.

For Barefoot Sound, the new demo room is far more than a playback space. It was a strategic business investment aimed at staying ahead of the curve as music labels, streaming platforms, and content creators continue to adopt immersive audio formats. “We take building a demo facility showcasing our monitors very seriously,” said Thomas Barefoot, Founder and Chief Technical Officer of Barefoot Sound. “This needed to be managed by a top integrator. ASG helped us go beyond expectations.”

The decision to bring in ASG stemmed from a long-standing professional relationship between Barefoot’s Marketing Director, Shevy Shovlin, and ASG’s Vice President of Audio, Tom Menrath. What began as a casual conversation quickly became a deep collaboration when Barefoot realized the scope of ASG’s expertise.

“Shevy knew we had audio chops,” said Menrath, “but I think he was genuinely surprised by how much we could offer. We weren’t just hanging speakers. We designed the room, tuned it, and made sure it would meet their standards – and Dolby’s.”

Working within the constraints of a 16-by-12-foot room with 9-foot ceilings, ASG developed a complete system design tailored for immersive playback. The installation included Barefoot’s own MicroMain27 and MicroMain26 monitors for the front channels, Footprint01 speakers mounted for the ceiling, side, and rear positions, and an LFE15 subwoofer anchoring the low end. Signal routing and monitoring were handled by an Avid MTRX Studio and Universal Audio Apollo x16 – all driven by a 24-core Mac Pro and complemented by Avid S1 control surfaces and a 65-inch Sony display.

ASG coordinated the install, worked with electricians on power requirements, mounted the speakers, and completed the final tuning. Every aspect of the room was designed around accuracy, especially speaker placement and calibration. “Tuning is where everything comes into focus,” said Menrath. “In an Atmos room, you don’t just want imaging. You need balance, detail, and spatial precision. That’s what we delivered.”

The collaboration with ASG allowed Barefoot to bring its vision to life in just 60 days, which included detailed system documentation, architectural coordination, and acoustic calibration. The end result wasn’t just a high-spec room, but a complete brand experience that reflects Barefoot Sound’s identity as a leader in monitor technology.

“ASG brought professionalism to every part of the process,” said Shevy Shovlin. “They helped us shape the entire experience. Not just the technology, but through every detail about how everything would work together.”

Today, the Barefoot Sound Experience is far more than a demo room, it’s a strategic asset. The space has become an essential part of the company’s sales and marketing approach, giving producers, artists, and engineers a firsthand encounter with Barefoot’s immersive audio capabilities.

“They weren’t just building a demo facility,” added Menrath. “They wanted to make a statement. And together, we did.”