JSAUX GAMING’s E-Ink and Pixel Matrix Faceplates for Steam Machine Are Now Available

Magnetic replacement faceplates turn Steam Machine’s front panel into a customizable display, with both models priced below $100

HONG KONG, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — JSAUX GAMING today announced that its new E-Ink Faceplate and Pixel Matrix Faceplate for Steam Machine are now available, giving Steam Machine owners a new third-party option for customizing their system.

Designed as magnetic replacement faceplates, the two panels give Steam Machine owners a simple way to make the system their own.

“We designed these faceplates to do more than change the look of Steam Machine,” said Winnie Chen, Marketing Communications Manager at JSAUX GAMING. “They give the front of the system a new role—part personal design statement, part information display.”

Two Ways to Personalize Steam Machine

JSAUX GAMING turns Steam Machine’s front panel into a display surface rather than leaving it as a fixed exterior panel. This creates a new place for information, personal images, game artwork, and visual content.

The two models take different approaches. E-Ink combines clear information with detailed monochrome imagery, while Pixel Matrix brings full-color visuals, animation, and pixel-based expression to the front of the system.

E-Ink Faceplate: Clear Information, Clean Visuals

The 5.83-inch E-Ink Faceplate features a 640 × 480 monochrome display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a built-in 500mAh battery.

The JSAUX E-INK APP provides eight display modes: Time, Weather, Calendar, Performance, Playtime, Progress, Digital Frame, and AI Agent Status. Users can choose the information they want to display or use the Digital Frame mode for static content such as game artwork, pixel art, personal photos, and retro-inspired designs.

The AI Agent Status mode displays the status of supported AI applications running on Steam Machine, giving users a quick view of what is running and how it is progressing.

Pixel Matrix Faceplate: Colorful Motion, Real-Time Feedback

The 7-inch Pixel Matrix Faceplate brings a full-color RGB display with a 64 × 54-pixel matrix to the front of Steam Machine. It supports static images, GIFs, and real-time content updates.

Through the JSAUX PIXEL APP, users can switch between eight modes: Dashboard, Hardware, Weather, Clock, Playtime, Countdown, Chronograph, and Custom. The app gives users flexible control over what appears on the panel.

A slim, flat USB-C cable with a right-angle connector follows Steam Machine’s profile for a clean, integrated look.

Both faceplates are controlled through their companion apps. The official Steam Machine Faceplate App Installation Guide provides dedicated setup instructions for the E-Ink and Pixel Matrix models.

JSAUX GAMING also plans to make the companion software available through Steam in the future, giving users a more convenient way to install and update it.

Pricing and Availability

Both faceplates are now available from the JSAUX GAMING official store, with shipping expected to begin in early October.

ASSETS

High-resolution product images and additional media assets are available for download here: [Link].

CONTACT

For further information requests, feel free to contact us at marketing@jsaux.com. Also, you can reach out to a brand representative and follow the new product updates on social media!

ABOUT JSAUX GAMING

JSAUX GAMING is the dedicated gaming division of JSAUX, serving the growing global community of handheld and console gamers. Since 2016, the brand has become one of the leading names in gaming accessories, developing products for platforms including Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, ROG Ally and Legion Go. From modular protective cases to high-performance docking stations, JSAUX GAMING is known for combining thoughtful design with practical functionality to enhance everyday play.

Following its rise as a leading Steam Deck accessory brand in 2022, JSAUX GAMING has continued expanding across new gaming platforms, including Nintendo Switch 2. Its growing ecosystem now spans modular accessories, docking solutions and gaming controllers through its controller-focused sub-brand, Voidjoy, bringing the same commitment to practical design and everyday value across more ways to play. Today, backed by JSAUX’s global presence, the brand serves millions of customers in more than 100 countries, continuing its mission to create innovative accessories that make gaming more convenient, immersive and enjoyable.

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SOURCE JSAUX